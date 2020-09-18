Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 2010s cars
Watch the livestream of the Le Mans Esports Series Super Final’s final segment, featuring epic Audi, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ferrari, Nissan and Porsche cars from the 2010s, where the top three teams will fight it out for the title.
The Le Mans Esports Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.
Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.
The 2020 Le Mans Esports Series Super Final follows the incredible success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June and last year’s final, which was won by Veloce Esports just hours before the real race took to the grid.
Today’s schedule is:
Segment 4 – 2010s
|
Race
|
Length
|
Track
|
Pro Car
|
Pro-Am Car
|
1
|
1 hour
|
Le Mans (Modern)
|
2011 Audi #2 Audi Sport Team Joest R15++ TDI
|
2011 Chevrolet #4 Corvette Racing ZR1
|
2
|
1 hour
|
Spa Francorchamps
|
2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
|
2015 Nissan #23 GT-R
|
3
|
2 hours
|
Le Mans (Modern)
|
2014 Ferrari #51 AF Corse 458 Italia GTE
|
2013 SRT #91 SRT Motorsport GTS-R