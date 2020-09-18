Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 2010s cars

shares
comments

Watch the livestream of the Le Mans Esports Series Super Final’s final segment, featuring epic Audi, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ferrari, Nissan and Porsche cars from the 2010s, where the top three teams will fight it out for the title.

The Le Mans Esports Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

The 2020 Le Mans Esports Series Super Final follows the incredible success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June and last year’s final, which was won by Veloce Esports just hours before the real race took to the grid.

Today’s schedule is:

Segment 4 – 2010s

Race

Length 

Track

Pro Car

Pro-Am Car

1

1 hour

Le Mans (Modern)

2011 Audi #2 Audi Sport Team Joest R15++ TDI

2011 Chevrolet #4 Corvette Racing ZR1

2

1 hour

Spa Francorchamps

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid 

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R 
LM Nismo

3

2 hours

Le Mans (Modern)

2014 Ferrari #51 AF Corse 458 Italia GTE

2013 SRT #91 SRT Motorsport GTS-R
Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates

Previous article

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , Esports

Trending Today

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Binder puts KTM on top in FP2

Peugeot chooses Hypercar for 2022 Le Mans return
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Peugeot chooses Hypercar for 2022 Le Mans return

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

Chad McQueen medical update 2006-01-09

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Giorgio Piola's history of F1 steering wheel evolution

Latest news

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 2010s cars
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Livefeed

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 2010s cars

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates
Esports Esports / Race report

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced
Esports Esports / Breaking news

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 2: Just five teams remain
Esports Esports / Race report

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 2: Just five teams remain

Trending

1
Formula 1

What McLaren's factory sale means for the future of the F1 team

2h
2
Supercars

Adderton calls for more Gen3 clarity amid team talks

3
MotoGP

Quartararo “worried” about “perfect” Suzuki MotoGP bike

4
MotoGP

Quartararo "getting used" to riding with problematic Yamaha

5
Formula 1

Rio reveals definitive layout for F1 circuit

Latest news

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 2010s cars
Esports

Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for 2010s cars

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates
Esports

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 3: Red Bull dominates

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced
Esports

2020 Supercars Pro Eseries announced

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 2: Just five teams remain
Esports

Le Mans Esports Super Finals Day 2: Just five teams remain

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners
Esports

LMES Super Final Day 1: Three races, three different winners

Latest videos

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 4 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 4

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 3 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 3

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 2 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 2

Live: WPR - Endurance Series - Nurburgring 02:00:00
Esports

Live: WPR - Endurance Series - Nurburgring

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 1 06:00:00
Esports

Live: Le Mans Esports Series Super Final - Segment 1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.