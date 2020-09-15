Livestream: Le Mans Esports Super Final – for pre-1970s cars

The Le Mans Esports Series Super Final is brought to you by Motorsport Games, the FIA World Endurance Championship and the ACO.

Motorsport Games is the trusted partner of choice for motorsports rights holders having delivered the 24 Hour of Le Mans Virtual, eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the Formula E Race At Home Challenge in recent months.

The 2020 Le Mans Esports Series Super Final follows the incredible success of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual in June and last year’s final, which was won by Veloce Esports just hours before the real race took to the grid.

Teams from around the world will compete on Forza Motorsport 7, on the Xbox One family of devices, in the 2020 final. They will take place over four nights that reflect the history of the iconic endurance race. Each night will feature four hours of exhilarating racing with two one-hour sprint races and a two-hour endurance race.

The two teams with the lowest points, in both the Pro and Pro-Am categories, at the end of every night will be eliminated until we go into the Super Final itself on Friday 18th September where the top three teams will fight it out for the title.

Today’s schedule is...

Segment 1: Pre 1970s