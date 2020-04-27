Livery revealed for Logano's Supercars Eseries debut

Logano will contest the third round of Supercars’ All Stars Eseries at Watkins Glen and Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Wednesday, becoming the second Penske driver from North America to take part in the Esports category after IndyCar champion Will Power’s maiden appearance at Bathurst last week.

Although Penske has a direct presence in Supercars via its partnership with Dick Johnson Racing, Logano’s Supercars cameo will come courtesy of Ford Performance.

As such, his car will feature the blue-and-white livery of Ford’s motorsport division, with the Mustang Horse logo featuring prominently on both doors as well as the rear wing endplates.

Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Slider List Joey Logano, Ford Mustang 1 / 2 Photo by: Ford Performance Joey Logano, Ford Mustang 2 / 2 Photo by: Ford Performance

