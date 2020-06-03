Michigan oval wins Supercars driver vote

The US oval was already locked in as one of potentially two venues for the penultimate round, while the drivers were asked to vote on a second venue between Laguna Seca, Road America, Le Mans, or continuing to race at Michigan.

It was the latter that won the vote, the Supercars stars set for a full night of oval racing for the first time in the virtual series, with a previous trip to Charlotte paired with the Daytona roval.

The move to a single venue has sparked a brand new format, with a pair of 15-lap qualifying 'duels' to help set the grid.

The night will start with a 10-minute qualifying session, with odd-numbered cars going into Duel 1 and even-numbered cars into Dual 2.

The finishing order from the first duel will determine the inside row for the first 28-lap, the order of the second duel the outside row.

A second 28-lapper will then be a reverse-grid race, with accrued points determining the grid for the 45-lap finale.

All three races will feature a compulsory stop with drivers required to take on four tyres.

Qualifying will kick off at 6pm AEST, with the race coverage – available live and free through Motorsport.tv – starting at 7pm.