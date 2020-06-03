Michigan oval wins Supercars driver vote

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
9 days
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Michigan oval wins Supercars driver vote

shares
comments
Michigan oval wins Supercars driver vote
By:
Jun 3, 2020, 2:59 AM

Tonight's ninth round of the Supercars All Stars Eseries will be held exclusively on Michigan International Speedway layout following the outcome of a driver vote.

The US oval was already locked in as one of potentially two venues for the penultimate round, while the drivers were asked to vote on a second venue between Laguna Seca, Road America, Le Mans, or continuing to race at Michigan.

It was the latter that won the vote, the Supercars stars set for a full night of oval racing for the first time in the virtual series, with a previous trip to Charlotte paired with the Daytona roval.

The move to a single venue has sparked a brand new format, with a pair of 15-lap qualifying 'duels' to help set the grid.

The night will start with a 10-minute qualifying session, with odd-numbered cars going into Duel 1 and even-numbered cars into Dual 2.

The finishing order from the first duel will determine the inside row for the first 28-lap, the order of the second duel the outside row.

A second 28-lapper will then be a reverse-grid race, with accrued points determining the grid for the 45-lap finale.

All three races will feature a compulsory stop with drivers required to take on four tyres.

Qualifying will kick off at 6pm AEST, with the race coverage – available live and free through Motorsport.tv – starting at 7pm.

