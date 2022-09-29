Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic activations

MIAMI, FL - September 29, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today its partnership with contemporary artist Frankie Zombie. The partnership, done in collaboration with Live Fast Motorsports, will see a series of charity activations and a custom-made, stock-car paint scheme for the No. 78 Ford Mustang.

The Frankie Zombie-designed custom paint scheme will be showcased and driven by BJ McLeod during the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 on October 23rd at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Prior to watching McLeod race in the custom wrapping, fans will be able to download the paint scheme as part of the NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, 2022 Throwback Pack DLC, Season Pass 2, and Season Pass Complete for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC through the Steam store. Players that purchase NASCAR 21: Ignition Victory Edition, Season Pass 2, or Season Pass Complete will have access to the custom-designed scheme on October 6, weeks before the car hits the track in real life.

Motorsport Games and Frankie Zombie announce partnership to expand audience offerings with upcoming artistic and philanthropic activations.

In addition to designing the custom wrap for the NASCAR Cup Series race, Zombie will be appearing at a series of in-person, live painting events during the weekends of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (October 8th and 9th) and the aforementioned Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22nd and 23rd). At the events, two additional car hoods with custom-designed wrappings done by Zombie will be raffled off for charity, with the proceeds going to Speedway Children’s Charity and the NASCAR Foundation, a leading charity that works to improve the lives of children who need it most in the NASCAR communities, through the Speediatrics Children's Fund and the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.

"We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Frankie Zombie, as it will push our philanthropic efforts forward, pay respect to the art community and provide a new way for our community to interact with the sport,” said Jay Pennell, Brand Manager, NASCAR at Motorsport Games. “It is an ongoing priority for Motorsport Games to take new approaches in expanding our audience offerings and events, and we feel Frankie is the perfect person to help bridge fans together through crossover appeal. Frankie is a one-of-a-kind artist, and we hope this upcoming initiative will not only welcome a new community into the Motorsport Games ecosystem but give our pre-existing fans even more unique and creative elements to our in-person activations and game offerings.”

“Converting a NASCAR stock car into a piece of art is not something you would typically see nor expect, and as a lifelong fan of racing, I cannot wait to see the design putting in 400 laps of racing,” said Frankie Zombie. “I’m excited to partner with Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports to bring these paint schemes to life for fans and help them gain a new appreciation for art and vice versa. I encourage everyone to come to the live painting events to be a part of some great initiatives for charity.”

