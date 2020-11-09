Top events
Previous
Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

shares
comments
Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series
By:

Qualification for the four-event Series starts November 9th on NASCAR Heat 5 with $47,000 prize pool.

PRESS RELEASE, November 9, 2020: Racing fans will now have additional entertainment during the down season with the announcement of the Winter Heat Series, a brand new, four-event esports tournament, which will run from November and finish with a showpiece finale ahead of the DAYTONA 500. The new tournament, open to all NASCAR Heat 5 players, follows the success of the second season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League and will offer racers a $47,000 prize pool.

February’s showpiece promises to be a spectacular final with the top three finishers of the November, December, and January events, on each platform, competing for the grand prize.

The Winter Heat Series is open to all NASCAR Heat 5 players on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X. Each of the Heat Winter Series events will carry a different theme to bring an extra dimension to the race.

From the existing eNASCAR Heat Pro League Series, 10 of the teams (Chip Ganassi Gaming, Gibbs Gaming, JR Motorsports, JTG Daugherty Throttlers, Petty eSports, RCR eSports, Roush Fenway Gaming, Stewart-Haas eSports, Team Penske eSports, and Wood Brothers Gaming) have all signed up for the Winter Heat Series. The existing esports drivers for these teams will automatically earn a position in the first three events.

Additional qualification for the remaining grid spots on the first event, the ‘Movember 50’, will be open in-game from Tuesday, November 10th to Thursday, November 12th. The top 24 drivers on each platform will then race it out online on November 22nd around virtual Dover International Speedway.

The Movember 50 is being run in partnership with the Movember Foundation to help raise funds and awareness for men’s health. Competitors will be encouraged to raise money for Movember with their fundraising efforts helping to determine the starting lineup for the race.

"The Winter Heat Series is a fun and unique way for everyday gamers to showcase their skills against eNASCAR Heat Pro League drivers, while also competing for their share of a $47,000 prize pool,” eNHPL General Manager Jay Pennell said. “Each month’s events will showcase a different theme that will allow competitors to have fun and help fill the void left in the winter months by the NASCAR off-season."

Race Schedule

Event

Virtual Track

Qualification

 Live Race

Movember 50

Dover International Speedway

Nov 9-12

Nov-22

Holiday 60

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Dec 7-10

Dec-20

New Year Resolution 70

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Jan 11-14

Jan-24

Valentine's Day 80

Daytona International Speedway

  

Feb

The full Rules and Regulations for the Winter Heat Series are available on nascarheat.com.

To take part in the Winter Heat Series, players will need a copy of NASCAR Heat 5, which is available now on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and on PC via Steam. The game delivers the ultimate NASCAR video game experience, with 34 authentic tracks across the country in single-player, two-player split-screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers.

To stay up-to-date with the latest news about NASCAR Heat follow the game on  Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, part of the Motorsport Network, is dedicated to virtual racing. Our mission is to combine video game development with esports to deliver exciting, innovative experiences people will play, watch, and engage with. We develop and publish console, PC, and mobile video games, including the NASCAR Heat franchise, Officially Licensed by NASCAR. Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for many of the world’s leading motorsport rights holders, including NASCAR, Formula E, Le Mans, and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and others.

For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , Esports
Author Motorsport Games

