Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces virtual racing platform Traxion

By:

Now live, Traxion is bringing users the latest news, reviews, and opinions from the world of virtual racing.

shares
comments
Motorsport Games announces virtual racing platform Traxion

MIAMI, FL - February 25, 2021, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced the launch of Traxion.gg, a brand-new content platform dedicated to the world of virtual motorsport and racing games.

Traxion is the home for all things virtual racing, bringing users the latest news, reviews, updates, opinions, and insights from the racing game world. The new site will cover the complete spectrum of racing games, ranging from hardcore simulation titles to arcade classics and everything in-between. The platform will give users access to the most recognized and respected names in sim racing with a variety of written, video, and streamed content in both long and short forms, as well as podcasts and more.

Originally codenamed APEX, the addition of Traxion to Motorsports Games adds a third vertical to the company’s product portfolio that will sit alongside the development of racing games and the creation, production, and broadcast of genre-defining esports.

Motorsport Games has a mission to revolutionize the world of virtual racing and the launch of Traxion is the next step in that process. Traxion will provide the online racing community with the go-to destination for the very best racing game and esports content,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Our parent company, Motorsport Network, possesses unrivaled experience in building communities built upon best-in-class editorial content. We will continue that legacy with Traxion, as this is just the start for the platform, which will continue to grow and evolve in the coming months to become the true online home of racing games.”

“Traxion is an extremely exciting platform that sits perfectly at the intersection of motorsport and video games. We will be covering every kind of game in the racing genre and esports space, no matter the age, platform, or discipline. We believe that we can make Traxion a highly engaged, positive community that evangelizes about games and online racing in all of its forms,” added Thomas Harrison-Lord, who has joined Traxion as editor.

 

To find out more about Traxion visit traxion.gg and follow Traxion on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

 

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League among others.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements.  Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.  All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether the Traxion platform will be successful and whether Motorsport Games will achieve its goals.  Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Motorsport Games’ ability (or inability) to maintain existing, and secure additional, licenses and contracts with the sports series; (ii) Motorsport Games’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (iv) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (v) adverse effects of increased competition on Motorsport Games’ business; (vi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Motorsport Games’ business; (vii) Motorsport Games’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and (viii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent registration statement on Form S-1 and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Motorsport Games with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

 

Press:

ASTRSK PR

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

Investors:

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.Desimone@icrinc.com

About this article

Series Esports
Author Motorsport Games

