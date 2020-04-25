Motorsport Games to manage ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge

PRESS RELEASE, SATURDAY 25th April 2020: Motorsport Games, the video game company dedicated to the integration of racing game development and esports, has been appointed by Formula E to produce, broadcast and manage the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF.

After executing a successful test event last week (18th April), Motorsport Games will work with Formula E to seamlessly deliver the eight-race esports competition, with the first points-scoring race on Saturday, 25th April. This will culminate in a showpiece final double-header weekend over two days on Saturday 6th June and Sunday 7th June.

During the Coronavirus crisis Motorsport Games has become the esports fulfilment partner of choice for key motorsport rights holders who need to stage live events with participants and commentators in multiple geographies and the team was able to create the Formula E test event last weekend. This involved liaising with the drivers and teams, managing race control and producing the broadcast for both digital and analogue distribution complete with commentary. All of this was managed with our remote operations skills and technology.

Run on rFactor 2 with separate grids and standings for both the official Formula E drivers and online qualifiers, the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge offers a unique take on esports thanks to its Race Royale format which sees the driver in last position eliminated at the end of each lap. The winner of the gamer’s competition will then get the opportunity of a lifetime with a test drive in a real Formula E car during a race weekend.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E said: “This is a complicated production across multiple geographies and our production company, Motorsport Games, has been great at managing the remote operations and making sure that we can get all the equipment and cameras to our drivers’ homes so that we can show more angles and really improve the show.”

Dmitry Kozko, CEO, Motorsport Games said: “We are delighted to add Formula E to our esports roster. Formula E is an innovative motorsports series which, when allied with our esports production capability, results in great, engaging content. We are then able to share this content with Formula E’s linear broadcast partners in real time which gives an incredible reach.

“Motorsport Games continues to invest significantly in our esports capability to ensure that we can offer an end-to-end solution to our partners. This agreement is yet another clear demonstration of how Motorsport Games has quickly become the trusted partner for rights holders in the motorsport space who want to deliver innovative and appealing esports.”

Motorsport Games’ investment in esports includes the ability to be able to manage and distribute an esports broadcast remotely. The company now manages and broadcasts esports for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, NASCAR, Le Mans and the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

Motorsport Games, part of the Motorsport Network, is dedicated to virtual racing. Our mission is to combine video game development with esports to deliver exciting, innovative experiences people will play, watch and engage with. We develop and publish console, PC and mobile video games. Including the NASCAR Heat franchise, Officially Licensed by NASCAR. Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for many of the world’s leading motorsport rights holders including NASCAR, Formula E, Le Mans and the FIA World Rallycross Championship and others.

