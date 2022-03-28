Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport Games partners with Romain Grosjean to assist in the development of rfactor 2 and eSports events Next / Formula E: Accelerate esports competition offers real-world test
Esports Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E

Continuation of the company’s multiyear agreement will see the series implemented within the racing simulation, as well as the creation of esports events and activations for fans.

By:
Motorsport Games' rFactor 2 becomes the official sim racing platform of Formula E

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 28, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today that it has become the official sim racing platform of Formula E, the world's first all-electric international single-seater motorsport series. The agreement comes as part of an extension on the current multi-year partnership between Motorsport Games and Formula E.

Motorsport Games will implement Formula E, including its drivers and teams, into rFactor 2, the premier racing simulation platform available today. All drivers and teams will be updated to reflect Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship that is currently underway. Once implemented, rFactor 2 will feature every season of Formula E since 2018 and provide the availability to race on many high-fidelity circuits within the series. The Formula E content pack will be available to purchase for all users of rFactor 2.

“Formula E is one of the fastest-growing motorsports series and we couldn’t be more excited and honored to bring it to life fully within rFactor 2,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “rFactor 2 continues to be the best-in-class simulation platform in the marketplace. This addition to its robust offering of motorsport series will greatly enhance the experience and offerings available to our players. With our expertise in creating authentic racing simulations and remarkable esports events coupled with Formula E’s surging popularity, we know that our partnership will reach every goal in place between our teams.”

In addition to adding the Formula E series to rFactor 2, Formula E will launch its Accelerate esports series which will be powered by rFactor 2’s in-game competitions platform. Additionally, rFactor 2 will power the Formula E Gaming Arena at future races and events allowing players to experience the thrill of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in venues all around the world, including Rome, Berlin, and New York City.  “Formula E is all about accelerating change, for this reason, we want to give more accessibility to our sport and push the boundaries of what is possible both on and off the track,” said Kieran Holmes-Darby, Gaming Director at Formula E.

The partnership between the two brands further builds upon the foundation that was previously set when Motorsport Games conducted the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge esports event for the FIA. The series of esports events, which served as a temporary replacement for the suspended 2019–20 ABB Formula E Championship season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, created a fantastic viewing experience for new and existing fans of the sport.

The Formula E update to rFactor 2 will be live starting today for all players. For full details on the update, please visit www.studio-397.com.

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

