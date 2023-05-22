Subscribe
Previous / Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023
Esports Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games unveils exciting update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2

The BTCC Car Pack comprises all eight cars and three seasons of BTCC liveries (2021-2023).

By:
Motorsport Games unveils exciting update and new Downloadable Content for rFactor 2

MIAMI, FL – May 22, 2023 – Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Games

Over the past year, Studio 397's rFactor 2 team has been ardently developing content for the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). This effort has resulted in the completion of the full 2023 grid, marked by the final car – the introduction of Team HARD's Cupra Leon. The ambitious team comprises six drivers, including Dexter Patterson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Butel, Dan Lloyd, Nicolas Hamilton, and Jade Edwards. Motorsport Games is excited to bring all six stunning liveries to the rFactor 2 platform.

In addition to the Cupra Leon, all official 2023 British Touring Car Championship liveries have been integrated into rFactor 2, reflecting the current season and enhancing the virtual tin-top racing experience's authenticity. These liveries form part of the new BTCC and BTCC Car packs, as well as individual car items. Owners of the British Touring Car Championship content will be gifted the new liveries automatically.

 

Photo by: Motorsport Games

The BTCC Car Pack comprises all eight cars and three seasons of BTCC liveries (2021-2023). The BTCC Pack includes all the BTCC Car Pack's content and four epic British racetracks - Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Croft, and Thruxton. Each circuit offers unique quirks and challenges, promising thrilling racing experiences.

A trailer for the release is available for viewing here.

 

The pricing for the newly released content is as follows:

Cupra Leon BTCC - €4.99

BTCC Car Pack - €19.99

BTCC Pack - €29.99

For more information or to make a purchase, please visit this link.

shares
comments

Gran Turismo’s World Series esports competition returns for 2023
More from
Motorsport Games
Le Mans Virtual Series 2022-23 Reaches Wider Worldwide Audience

Le Mans Virtual Series 2022-23 Reaches Wider Worldwide Audience

Esports
News

Le Mans Virtual Series 2022-23 Reaches Wider Worldwide Audience Le Mans Virtual Series 2022-23 Reaches Wider Worldwide Audience

Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2

Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2

General

Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2 Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2

Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is part of the secret sauce behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience

Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is part of the secret sauce behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience

General

Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is part of the secret sauce behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is part of the secret sauce behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience

Latest news

How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis

How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis

SF Super Formula
Autopolis

How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis

DJR not blaming parity for slump

DJR not blaming parity for slump

SUPC Supercars

DJR not blaming parity for slump DJR not blaming parity for slump

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

Prime
Prime
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
Josh Suttill

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

How seriously should Esports be taken?

How seriously should Esports be taken?

Prime
Prime
Esports
Luke Smith

How seriously should Esports be taken? How seriously should Esports be taken?

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Prime
Prime
Esports
Matt Kew

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

Prime
Prime
Esports
Josh Suttill

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Prime
Prime
Esports
Jonathan Noble

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

Prime
Prime
Esports
Josh Suttill

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe