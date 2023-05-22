Motorsport Games unveils exciting update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2
The BTCC Car Pack comprises all eight cars and three seasons of BTCC liveries (2021-2023).
MIAMI, FL – May 22, 2023 – Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content for rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.
Photo by: Motorsport Games
Over the past year, Studio 397's rFactor 2 team has been ardently developing content for the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship (BTCC). This effort has resulted in the completion of the full 2023 grid, marked by the final car – the introduction of Team HARD's Cupra Leon. The ambitious team comprises six drivers, including Dexter Patterson, Bobby Thompson, Jack Butel, Dan Lloyd, Nicolas Hamilton, and Jade Edwards. Motorsport Games is excited to bring all six stunning liveries to the rFactor 2 platform.
In addition to the Cupra Leon, all official 2023 British Touring Car Championship liveries have been integrated into rFactor 2, reflecting the current season and enhancing the virtual tin-top racing experience's authenticity. These liveries form part of the new BTCC and BTCC Car packs, as well as individual car items. Owners of the British Touring Car Championship content will be gifted the new liveries automatically.
Photo by: Motorsport Games
The BTCC Car Pack comprises all eight cars and three seasons of BTCC liveries (2021-2023). The BTCC Pack includes all the BTCC Car Pack's content and four epic British racetracks - Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Croft, and Thruxton. Each circuit offers unique quirks and challenges, promising thrilling racing experiences.
A trailer for the release is available for viewing here.
The pricing for the newly released content is as follows:
Cupra Leon BTCC - €4.99
BTCC Car Pack - €19.99
BTCC Pack - €29.99
For more information or to make a purchase, please visit this link.
