Motorsport UK launches Karting Esports Championship

In association with Motorsport Games, KartSim and Alpha Live, the Easter Series will act as a prelude to the first full season which will follow shortly afterwards.

The series will feature three different categories. The first will be for Motorsport UK license holders aged between 8-11 and the second for those aged 12 and above with a license.

The third and final section will be open to all gamers and karters from around the world aged 12 and older. Drivers can qualify on rFactor 2 on Steam, using the add-on pack KartSim.

Qualification is open from today and will conclude at 10pm on April 10. The drivers with the fastest hotlaps around Buckmore Park will progress to the semi-finals at the virtual Welsh circuit, Glan-y-Gors.

These semi-finals will take place across April 13-14. The fastest drivers from each class will compete in the final at PF International on April 16.

“This is a very exciting project for Motorsport UK and the British Kart Championships,” said Motorsport UK kart manager Dan Parker.

“With the current worldwide situation, we got together with our amazing partners KartSim, Alpha Live and Motorsport Games to put together our first Esports series.

“We look forward to seeing our BKC regulars do battle virtually and encourage as many of them to get involved, it’s going to be a great deal of fun.

“We also look forward to welcoming many more drivers from around the world into the Motorsport UK family.

“As well as organising the pinnacle karting series in the UK, we look forward to launching a new dawn of racing through the Motorsport UK Karting Esports Championship.”

Broadcasting details of the semi-final and final are expected to be announced shortly along with details of the first full season.

