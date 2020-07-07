Top events
Esports / Motorsport.com news

NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam

shares
comments
NASCAR Heat 5 Gold Edition out now on PS4, Xbox One & Steam
Jul 7, 2020, 4:04 PM

The officially licensed NASCAR video game experience is back with the motorsport’s top drivers, tracks and more, playable everywhere July 10.

July 7, 2020: Developer 704Games and publisher Motorsport Games have officially released the Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5 today on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and on PC via Steam for $69.99.

The Gold Edition provides players with tons of exclusive content featuring NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Heat 5 Season Pass (containing four DLC packs), and in-game cash to kick-start your team. The game’s Standard Edition will be available on Friday, July 10, for $49.99.

NASCAR Heat 5 delivers the ultimate NASCAR video game experience, with 34 authentic tracks across the country in single player, two-player split screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers. Along with cover star Chase Elliott, NASCAR Heat 5 includes all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™, and Xtreme Dirt Series.

Slider
List

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
1/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
2/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
3/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
4/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
5/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
6/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
7/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
8/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
9/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
10/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
11/12

Photo by: 704 Games

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot
12/12

Photo by: 704 Games

New to NASCAR Heat 5 are several gameplay additions and enhancements, as well as the franchise’s deepest Career Mode ever, with improved statistics and more customization choices than ever before. The game also adds online challenges and a new Testing Mode, letting you perfect your setup for each track.

The NASCAR Heat video game franchise powers the first-ever NASCAR esports league on consoles, the eNASCAR Heat Pro League. The league features 28 of the best players representing real-life NASCAR teams like Hendrick Motorsports GC, Team Penske eSports, Gibbs Gaming, and more competing for a prize pool of over $200,000.

Motorsport Games partnered with MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, to broadcast highlights from the eNASCAR Heat Pro League throughout Season 2, going on now. For more information, visit www.nascarheat.com/enascar-heat-pro-league.

Also new to the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, Fanatec was recently announced as the official steering wheel partner for the esports championship. The ClubSport Steering Wheel, officially licensed by NASCAR, from Fanatec elevates the driving experience with its realistic 350 mm diameter, sturdy aluminum structure, and genuine Alcantara grip.

To stay up to date with the latest news about NASCAR Heat follow the game on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

