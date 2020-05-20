Esports
Esports / Breaking news

NASCAR look for Supercars squad

shares
comments
NASCAR look for Supercars squad
By:
May 20, 2020, 2:03 AM

Tickford Racing's Ford Mustangs will sport NASCAR-inspired liveries during tonight's virtual trip to the USA.

For the second consecutive week the Supercars All Stars Eseries will take place Stateside, with an oval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway followed by two hit-outs on the Daytona road course.

Tickford will mark the first appearance on speedway banking with NASCAR-inspired liveries on all three of its Mustangs.

Check out the gallery below.

You can stream all of the Supercars Eseries action live and free through Motorsport.tv, with coverage starting at 7pm AEST.

Read Also:

About this article

Series Supercars , NASCAR , Esports
Drivers Cameron Waters , Jack Le Brocq , Lee Holdsworth
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

