Norris to make third virtual Supercars start

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Next event in
1 day
See full schedule
Esports / Breaking news

Norris to make third virtual Supercars start

shares
comments
Norris to make third virtual Supercars start
By:
May 18, 2020, 11:46 AM

Formula 1 star Lando Norris will make his third straight start in the Supercars Eseries this Wednesday night.

The McLaren driver has already made a pair of starts in the Supercars Eseries, a debut on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit two weeks back followed by a second outing at the Circuit of the Americas last Wednesday.

The COTA appearance yielded a win for Norris, who triumphed in the reverse grid heat at the Texan circuit.

He's now set to make a third appearance for Walkinshaw Andretti United, Norris locked in for this week's double-header on the Rovals at Charlotte and Daytona.

Norris will be the second prominent McLaren figure to race a virtual Supercar appearance this week. His team boss Zak Brown was a front-runner in this evening's celebrity Eseries event, having been on for a podium in the first race before being taken out by MotoGP legend Mick Doohan.

The field features former drivers like Neil Crompton, Brad Jones, Greg Murphy and a host of stars from other sporting codes.

Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder

Celebrity Supercars wins for Steffensen, Pedder
About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Lando Norris
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

