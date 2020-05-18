Norris to make third virtual Supercars start
Formula 1 star Lando Norris will make his third straight start in the Supercars Eseries this Wednesday night.
The McLaren driver has already made a pair of starts in the Supercars Eseries, a debut on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit two weeks back followed by a second outing at the Circuit of the Americas last Wednesday.
The COTA appearance yielded a win for Norris, who triumphed in the reverse grid heat at the Texan circuit.
He's now set to make a third appearance for Walkinshaw Andretti United, Norris locked in for this week's double-header on the Rovals at Charlotte and Daytona.
Norris will be the second prominent McLaren figure to race a virtual Supercar appearance this week. His team boss Zak Brown was a front-runner in this evening's celebrity Eseries event, having been on for a podium in the first race before being taken out by MotoGP legend Mick Doohan.
The field features former drivers like Neil Crompton, Brad Jones, Greg Murphy and a host of stars from other sporting codes.
About this article
|Series
|Supercars , Esports
|Drivers
|Lando Norris
|Teams
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen