Official 24 Hours Of Le Mans Game, Le Mans Ultimate, Available Now

The game is the first officially licensed and dedicated 24 Hours of Le Mans video game for over twenty years, created by Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) development team, Studio 397. The adrenaline buzz of being able to drive all the cars and circuits from the celebrated Le Mans Centenary year in 2023 is now available to motorsport fans and gamers the world over.

Developed with extensive manufacturer support, including detailed collaboration with Ferrari on the Le Mans Centenary winning 499, to make the included cars as realistic as possible. With improved realism, handling, and graphics – all Hypercars, LMP2, and GTE-Am models from iconic manufacturers such as Porsche, Ferrari, and Aston Martin feature in the PC-based game, built upon Studio 397’s own physics technology, further advanced for this release. Players will experience the thrill of driving at circuits featured in the 2023 FIA WEC: Sebring (USA), Portimão (Portugal), Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium), Monza (Italy), Fuji (Japan), Bahrain and the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans (France). All are recreated with the utmost accuracy, utilizing laser-scan data to capture every detail.

“This is a significant milestone for a business we have worked to transform and give focus to over the last several months,” enthused Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “Studio 397 are recognized as one of the very best technology teams in the business. From powering bespoke racing simulators used within F1® Arcade, for Formula 1 using our Factor 2 platform to the launch of Le Mans Ultimate, the first officially licensed Le Mans game in over twenty years, Studio 397 can now proudly call themselves a complete game development studio. The simplification of our business to focus on game, technology, and platform provides complete ownership of an ecosystem rarely found at a company of our size. This will help realize our vision for how community will transform the experience of enjoying racing and driving games and dovetails nicely with plans for our Le Mans Virtual Series, the record-breaking esports property which last attained over 10 million views.”

“Finally, I’m pleased to say our partnership with the ACO has today been reaffirmed and at a wonderful time with the 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Endurance Championship enjoying incredible attention. Our immediate focus is now on continued development and expansion of Le Mans Ultimate to provide gamers with a world-class entertainment experience.”

The 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Endurance Championship is currently undergoing a renaissance with renewed interest thanks to the new Hypercar machinery. Last year over 113 million viewers across 196 countries watched the event across all platforms, as recorded by YouGov Sport, an increase of 2.5 times more than the previous year. It is expected the interest will grow as even more prestigious competitors such as BMW and Lamborghini join the grid in 2024, which provides a rich and appealing content roadmap for future game updates.

Motorsport and sim racing fans alike can start their endurance racing experience in two ways on day one – offering the perfect blend of offline and online racing excitement. Regular online events, powered by the latest version of our RaceControl service, which enables a multiplayer service that scales to potentially thousands of concurrent users, having exceeded well over 33,000 registrations already so far in rFactor 2, and many more expected in Le Mans Ultimate. The service provides the opportunity for multiplayer participation in ranked Daily, Weekly, and Special Events that pair drivers with those similarly ranked for the best experience. Races run regularly throughout the day, providing an accessible, fun environment for players of all abilities.

Single Player mode Race Weekend will offer the chance for players to test drive the sophisticated machinery and learn the circuits ahead of customizable race events. Striving for ultimate realism, users will be able to adjust the time of day for day/night transitions, session duration, and weather conditions before racing against competitive AI drivers.

Supporting the game early allows players immediate access to the game and the ability to provide feedback throughout its journey, helping contribute to future development priorities. Game development will be a collaborative process, with Le Mans Ultimate providing regular updates on the build of the game, fixes, features, content development, and quality of life updates.

These updates will form part of the initial day-one price offering and will see incremental price increases for new purchasers throughout the latter stages of the Early Access period.

For further information on Le Mans Ultimate visit www.lemansultimate.com or the game's social media channels @LeMansUltimate.

