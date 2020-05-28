Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up

shares
comments
Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up
By:
, Journalist
May 28, 2020, 1:20 PM

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud and two-time Indy 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya will race for Team Penske in June's Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours.

Following the postponement of the real-life endurance race to September 19-20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual rFactor 2 race will take place on the original June 13-14 date organised by the World Endurance Championship, Le Mans organiser the ACO and Motorsport Games.

The race will mark reigning Indy 500 winner Pagenaud’s first major sim racing appearance since the controversial IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale at Indianapolis, in which Pagenaud came to blows with McLaren F1 star and race leader Lando Norris.

Pagenaud will share a virtual ORECA 07 LMP2 car with his 2020 Daytona 24 Hours Penske team-mates Montoya, Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.

Norris will compete against Pagenaud in a Team Redline-ran virtual LMP2 car alongside fellow F1 driver Max Verstappen and sim racing veterans Atze Kerkhof and Greger Huttu.

Read Also:

Pagenaud has made four real-life Le Mans appearances, most recently finishing as the overall runner-up as part of Peugeot's line-up at the 2011 Le Mans 24 Hours.

44-year-old Montoya finished third in the LMP2 class on his only Le Mans start in 2018, while Taylor has competed in six editions across GTE and LMP2. Cameron has never competed in the endurance classic.

Penske is one of the few teams to entirely comprise of real-world professional drivers, with the rules dictating that each team can run up to two sim racers in their four-driver line-ups.

Three-time World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx, who was raced for Ford’s factory GT effort in the previous four Le Mans will switch to racing a virtual LMP2 alongside his son Sebastian Priaulx.

They will be joined by ex-British Touring Car Championship driver and avid sim racer Mike Epps as well as Olivier Fortin.

F1 driver Pierre Gasly, Formula E stars Antonio Felix da Costa, Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne and IndyCar’s Felix Rosenqvist are among the drivers already announced for the race.

The Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com. The race starts on 13 June at 09:00 EST or 15:00 CET.

Next article
Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"

Previous article

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"
Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , IMSA , Esports
Drivers Simon Pagenaud , Ricky Taylor , Dane Cameron , Juan Pablo Montoya
Teams Team Penske
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Formula 1

The day Ron Dennis told Enrique Bernoldi his fortune

2
Esports

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

3
Formula 1

1998 Belgian GP: When the Schumachers went to war

4
Formula 1

How the tragedy of Elio de Angelis changed F1

5
Formula 1

How F1 has stopped "insane" engine spending war

1h

Latest videos

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition 03:30:00
Esports

Live: World RX Esports - Abu Dhabi Edition

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers 01:36
Esports

eNHPL Talladega Setup Secrets - JTG Daugherty Throttlers

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming 02:01
Esports

eNHPL Get to Know the Drivers - Gibbs Gaming

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights 02:01
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 3 Highlights

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights 01:21
Esports

Round 8 - Interlagos Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up
eSpt

Pagenaud, Montoya lead Team Penske virtual Le Mans line-up

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"
eSpt

Haber scores big, Sutton breaks ARG "curse"

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce
eSpt

Gasly, Vandoorne and Vergne join Virtual Le Mans for Veloce

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos
eSpt

Best of the banter – Supercars at Phillip Island/Interlagos

ARG to run virtual TCR Bathurst enduro
eSpt

ARG to run virtual TCR Bathurst enduro

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.