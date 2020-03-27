Podcast: The rise of Esports during motorsport’s enforced break

Last weekend played host to two big Esports events in the world of motorsport – but can it ever replace the real thing, or should we always think of Esports as complementary to 'real' racing?

On the show today, your host Alex Kalinauckas (Grand Prix Editor, Autosport) is joined by Jonathan Noble (F1 Editor Motorsport.com), Stuart Codling (Executive Editor, GP Racing) and Jake Boxall-Legge (Technical Editor), who look forward to upcoming races from Motorsport Games and which drivers will lead the pack…

