Esports / Breaking news

Power Bathurst livery breaks cover

shares
comments
Power Bathurst livery breaks cover
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 12:01 AM

Will Power will run an IndyCar-inspired livery for his virtual Supercars debut at Bathurst this evening.

The US-based Aussie is set to make a wildcard start in the BP Supercars All Stars Series tonight, taking part in three races on the Mount Panorama circuit.

He'll run a third DJR Team Penske Mustang, sporting a grey Verizon look inspired by his Penske IndyCar.

The wildcard start competes the Penske crossover between the two series, with Scott McLaughlin regularly competing in the IndyCar Eseries – and even taking a round win at Barber Motorsports Park earlier this month.

Power is one of four wildcards in the Bathurst field tonight, with Simona de Silvestro returning to Supercars and Super2 stars Brodie Kostecki and Thomas Randle making the step up to the virtual main game.

The round will feature qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and three races, including a reverse-grid heat and a 14-lap final with two mandatory stops.

Motorsport.tv will stream all of the race action live and free, starting from 7pm AEST.

Will Power, DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Will Power, DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang
1/3

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

Will Power, DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Will Power, DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang
2/3

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

Will Power, DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Will Power, DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang
3/3

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Will Power
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

