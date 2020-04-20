Top events
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Power confirmed for Bathurst Supercars Eseries round

shares
comments
Power confirmed for Bathurst Supercars Eseries round
By:
Apr 20, 2020, 9:48 AM

2014 IndyCar champion Will Power will make a wildcard appearance in the third round of the BP Supercars All Stars ESeries at Mount Panorama this week.

Power becomes the second star signing for Supercars’ burgeoning Esports series, following Max Verstappen’s stellar one-off appearance at last week’s event.

Power’s Supercars ESeries debut has been made possible by his long-time IndyCar squad Team Penske, which is also present in Supercars via DJR Team Penske.

The Australian will be joined in the Bathurst virtual race by full-season DJRTP drivers Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard in Shell V-Power-sponsored Ford Mustangs.

“Being Australian, the Supercars series is really important to me and I’ve always followed it over the years; even more now that Team Penske has such a great presence," said Power.

“We all pay attention to what the Shell V-Power Racing Team, Scott and Fabian are doing and their success is huge for our organisation.

"I really hope to get the chance to race some Supercars events for the team one day, but of course now I’m focused on winning another IndyCar Championship and another Indianapolis 500,” he said.

"I’m really pumped to race with the Supercars Eseries. And to get to race at Bathurst of all places – it’s going to be a blast.   

“I’ve watched the first couple of rounds and some of these guys are good.  The racing has been crazy for sure so I hope I can just have a good run and be competitive.

"That’s going to be hard, especially at Bathurst. You are going to have to stay out of trouble and be there at the end.”

Power is one of the several wildcards announced for the third round of the Eseries, with ex-Supercars driver Simona de Silvestro and Super2 regulars Brodie Kostecki and Thomas Randle also confirmed for the Bathurst event.

“We’re humbled by the hugely positive response to our Eseries from people in Australia and internationally," Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

"This is a special thing to be able to offer everyone during our break from on track racing, and it’s great to have not only our full suite of Supercars drivers, but also a number of household global names like Will Power joining them each week. 

“We’re really happy with the response so far, and look forward to offering everyone our Supercars stars, along with fresh faces, new formats, and exciting races each Wednesday night.”

Series Supercars , Esports

Drivers Will Power
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral

