Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Esports / Breaking news

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event

shares
comments
Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event
By:
Apr 8, 2020, 11:13 AM

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi will go up against 10 real-world rivals, including reigning champion Marc Marquez, in the second MotoGP #StayAtHomeGP Esports event on Sunday.

The current MotoGP season is on indefinite hiatus right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the opening eight races either cancelled or postponed.

In lieu of real-world racing, MotoGP set up the #StayAtHomeGP event last weekend, which featured 10 current riders – including Marquez and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales – in a six-lap race around a virtual Mugello on the MotoGP 19 game.

Having been well-received by fans, a second race will go ahead this Sunday.

The second round features 11 real-world MotoGP riders, with Yamaha duo Rossi and Vinales going up against works Honda duo Marc and Alex Marquez, Petronas SRT’s Fabio Quartararo and Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Works Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci and Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and Avintia’s Tito Rabat will also join the event.

The second round will be run at the virtual Austrian Grand Prix venue of the Red Bull Ring, and will be run over 10 laps, with a five-minute qualifying session taking place beforehand.

MotoGP rookie Alex Marquez won the inaugural event at a virtual Mugello, beating Bagnaia by seven seconds after an early battle with the Pramac rider.

Yamaha rider Rossi was originally due to contest the Mugello Esports event, but ultimately withdrew from the event.

No reason for his withdrawal was given.

Just as with the first event, the riders will race each other in a private ‘Race Direction’ lobby, where bike settings will be sent to them upon invitation to the lobby.

None of MotoGP’s official Esports series players will be present.

The second #StayAtHomeGP will be shown on a number of broadcasters worldwide, and will get underway at 2pm UK time.

For more Esports, head to Motorsport Games to check out the Motorsport Network's exciting virtual racing products.

Related video

Next article
McLaughlin, Le Brocq split Phillip Island Eseries wins

Previous article

McLaughlin, Le Brocq split Phillip Island Eseries wins

Next article

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP , Esports
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Esports Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3

5 Apr - 5 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

What's behind Aston Martin's share price wobbles, Wolff links

2h
2
Formula 1

How Jim Clark's stats still hold up, more than 50 years on

3
Super Formula

Star rookie Oyu worried about losing Fuji momentum

4
Esports

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

13m
5
Esports

Livestream: BP Supercars All-Stars Eseries

2h

Latest videos

LIVE: Supercars - Phillip Island and Monza 00:00
Esports

LIVE: Supercars - Phillip Island and Monza

#NotTheGP Versus - Vandoorne battles Gutierrez 01:40
Esports

#NotTheGP Versus - Vandoorne battles Gutierrez

#NotTheGP Versus final 02:34
Esports

#NotTheGP Versus final

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 2 03:45:00
Esports

Live: Virtual VLN - Round 2

LIVE: Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games 00:00
Esports

LIVE: Not The GP 'Versus' by Veloce Esports in Partnership with Motorsport Games

Latest news

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama
eSpt

McLaughlin takes Monza Eseries win despite fuel drama

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event
eSpt

Rossi to join second MotoGP Esports event

McLaughlin, Le Brocq split Phillip Island Eseries wins
eSpt

McLaughlin, Le Brocq split Phillip Island Eseries wins

Livestream: BP Supercars All-Stars Eseries
eSpt

Livestream: BP Supercars All-Stars Eseries

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule
eSpt

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.