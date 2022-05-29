Signed Indy 500 crash helmet up for grabs in rFactor2 “Time2Beat” competition

The rFactor2 “Time2Beat” competition, hosted in the Motorsport Games activation area at the IMS Track Side 21 Garage, gives fans the chance to run several laps of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famed oval.

Times will be recorded and the player who sets the best of the entire weekend will win the helmet that is signed by all 33 drivers.

Win a Helmet!

All top 10 finishers will receive a signed Romain Grosjean player card, and second and third place will also get exclusive prizes.

Motorsport Games will also be handing out free giveaways for booth visitors.