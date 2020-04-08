Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule

Featuring all 25 real-world Supercars drivers, the series will run over 10 weeks and take in some of the most famous circuits around the world.

Tonight's season opener will be held across the Phillip Island and Monza layouts, with two races at the former (the second reverse grid), and one at the latter.

Qualifying for Races 1 and 3 will take place before live TV and streaming coverage begins.

The broadcast, featuring a star-studded commentary line-up, will be streamed live and free via Motorsport.tv (excluding Australia).

Here is the broadcast schedule for Round 1 (all times AEST, subject to change).

7:15pm – Race 1, Phillip Island, 19 laps

7:39pm – Race 2, Phillip Island (reverse grid), 16 laps

8:17pm – Race 3, Monza, 19 laps





