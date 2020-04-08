Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule
shares
comments
Here is the full schedule and broadcast details for the opening round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.
Featuring all 25 real-world Supercars drivers, the series will run over 10 weeks and take in some of the most famous circuits around the world.
Tonight's season opener will be held across the Phillip Island and Monza layouts, with two races at the former (the second reverse grid), and one at the latter.
Qualifying for Races 1 and 3 will take place before live TV and streaming coverage begins.
The broadcast, featuring a star-studded commentary line-up, will be streamed live and free via Motorsport.tv (excluding Australia).
Here is the broadcast schedule for Round 1 (all times AEST, subject to change).
7:15pm – Race 1, Phillip Island, 19 laps
7:39pm – Race 2, Phillip Island (reverse grid), 16 laps
8:17pm – Race 3, Monza, 19 laps
Related video
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Supercars , Esports
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 1 schedule
shares
comments
Esports Next session
5 Apr - 5 Apr
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
25 Jun - 28 JunTickets
|
2 Jul - 5 JulTickets
|
16 Jul - 19 JulTickets
|
30 Jul - 2 AugTickets
|
27 Aug - 30 AugTickets
|
3 Sep - 6 SepTickets