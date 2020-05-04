First celebrities locked in for Supercars race

The Aussie category confirmed over the weekend that it will stage a celebrity race on the Bathurst circuit on May 12, the night before the sixth round of its official virtual series.

An early line-up has now been revealed, headlined by a pair of former Supercars drivers Crompton and Jones.

The former spent much of his career jumping between TV and driving duties, before settling into a commentary role after hanging up his helmet after the 2002 season.

Jones, meanwhile, was an active Supercars racer until 2009, before moving into a full-time team owner role.

Ryan, part owner and CEO of the Erebus squad, has also signed on, along with a host of stars from other sports.

They include Australian cricketers Brad Hodge and Peter Siddle, surfer Luke Egan, former NRL star Nathan Hindmarsh and AFL premiership player Jack Riewoldt.

