Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 3 schedule

shares
comments
Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 3 schedule
By:
Apr 22, 2020, 7:20 AM

Here is the full schedule and broadcast details for the third round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Bathurst.

The official series will make its most anticipated stop yet tonight, with three races on the famous Mount Panorama layout.

For the third straight time there will be an all-new format.

In true Bathurst style, qualifying will be followed by a Top 10 Shootout, which will set the grid for a first of two eight-lap encounters.

Both eight-lapper will have a mandatory tyres stop, with the second to start in the reverse order of the second.

The finishing order for the second race will then determine the grid for the 14-lap final, with two mandatory fuel and tyre stops.

There will be four wildcards in the field, with Will Power, Simona de Silvestrom, Brodie Kostecki and Thomas Randle all joining the regulars.

The race broadcast will be streamed live and free via Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv, starting at 7pm AEST.

Here is the schedule for Round 3 (all times AEST, subject to change).

5:50pm – Qualifying

6:20pm – Top 10 Shootout

7:15pm – Race 1, 8 laps

7:45pm – Race 2, 8 laps (reverse grid)

8:30pm – Race 3, 14 laps

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars Eseries: Round 3

Supercars Eseries: Round 3

21 Apr - 22 Apr

