De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Eseries poles

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Qualifying report

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Eseries poles

shares
comments
De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Eseries poles
By:
May 20, 2020, 9:10 AM

Anton De Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen split the pole positions for the seventh round of the Supercars Eseries on the Charlotte and Daytona circuits.

The oval session at Charlotte produced some surprise results, but the pole sitter wasn't one of them.

De Pasquale locked in a sixth qualifying triumph of the campaign, his 29.07s just minutes in proving impossible for anyone to chase down.

"The track is basically flat out, so a lot of luck involved," said De Pasquale.

"On the first run I got a six-car tow, and the track seemed to be quicker at the start too. I was a bit worried about that qualifying, because you never know what's going to happen."

Lando Norris went closest, the McLaren star 0.035s off pole, with Jack Le Brocq and  van Gisbergen both within a tenth.

Chaz Mostert was fifth followed by a trio of unexpected Top 10 qualifiers in Jamie Whincup, Todd Hazelwood and David Reynolds.

The biggest surprise, however, was Scott McLaughlin. The Penske Ford driver struggled to get a clean lap and will start the first race from 20th.

In the Daytona session it was van Gisbergen that grabbed pole thanks to a 1m42.412s.

The Kiwi's cause was helped by a fascinating tow tactic on the banking, Jake Kostecki skipping the bus stop to ensure he towed van Gisbergen both in and out without affecting his braking zone.

Van Gisbergen gave Kostecki a similar hand later in the session, which yielded eighth for the Matt Stone Racing driver.

"I had a few mates there, which obviously helped," said van Gisbergen. "Jake gave me an awesome tow there, and I repaid him on the last lap and he got up to eighth."

Mostert was second, just over a tenth behind van Gisbergen, followed by De Pasquale and McLaughlin.

Scott Pye was the surprise of the second session in fifth ahead of Norris, Cam Waters and Reynolds.

The three races can be streamed live and free through Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Daytona, Charlotte

Previous article

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Daytona, Charlotte
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Esports

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Daytona, Charlotte

16m
2
Supercars

Tickford had Erebus' blessing for Courtney deal

2h
3
Supercars

Supercars champ van Gisbergen ditches #1 for #97

4
Supercars

Supercars boss wary of Bathurst 'risk'

5
Supercars

Dodo Racing to test new talent for 2006

Latest videos

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights 01:58
Esports

Formula E Race at Home Challenge: Round 4: Hong Kong - Highlights

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona 02:00:00
Esports

Live: GT Rivals Esports - Round 6 - Barcelona

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Battle To The Finish 00:46
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Battle To The Finish

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Start 01:54
Esports

SRO E-Sports GT Series - Nurburgring Pro Race Start

Live: EBaTCC - Round 2 01:00:00
Esports

Live: EBaTCC - Round 2

Latest news

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Eseries poles
eSpt

De Pasquale, van Gisbergen share Eseries poles

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Daytona, Charlotte
eSpt

Livestream: Supercars All Stars Eseries at Daytona, Charlotte

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 7 schedule
eSpt

Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 7 schedule

Kelly unveils 'Mini Mustang' simulator
eSpt

Kelly unveils 'Mini Mustang' simulator

NASCAR look for Supercars squad
eSpt

NASCAR look for Supercars squad

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.