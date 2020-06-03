Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 9 schedule

The penultimate round of the virtual series will take place exclusively on the Michigan International Speedway following the outcome of a driver vote.

That's paved the way for the debut of a NASCAR-style duels qualifying format, with the field split after an initial qualifying session for a pair of 15-lap heat races.

The result of the first will set the inside row of the grid for the first proper race, the second the outside row.

A reverse grid and accrued points will determine the grids for Races 2 and 3 respectively.

There will be five wildcards in the field, headlined by Formula 2 driver and Renault junior Christian Lundgaard. Michael Caruso, Aaron Seton, drifter 'Mad Mike' Whiddett and Super2 driver Jordan Boys will also join the Supercars regulars.

All three races will be streamed live and free through Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Here is the schedule for Round 9 (all times AEST, subject to change).

6:00pm – Qualifying

6:20pm – Qualifying Duel 1, 15 laps

6:40pm – Qualifying Duel 2, 15 laps

7:15pm – Race 1, 28 laps

7:48pm – Race 2, 28 laps (reverse grid)

8:20pm – Race 3, 45 laps