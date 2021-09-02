Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

The online series, which rose to prominence during the early phase of the pandemic last year, is running a split format this year, with an All Stars series for real-world race drivers and a Pro series for sim racing specialists.

The All Stars schedule is set to mostly take in oval circuits, the two outings so far coming on the Charlotte and Pocono circuits with the field in Mustang and ZB Commodore Supercars.

Next week, however, the Supercars stars will be using NASCAR hardware as the tackle the famous Daytona layout.

Their regular Supercars liveries will be carried over to the next-gen NASCAR-spec Ford Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros in what will be a fascinating digital crossover between the two categories.

It will also act as a peek into Supercars' real-world future of sorts, with those two models set to underpin the Gen3 rules that will be introduced mid-way through the 2022 season.

Richie Stanaway is currently undefeated in the Eseries this year after winning last night's second race of the season by just 0.01 from Brodie Kostecki and Cam Waters.

The Pro series will continue to use Supercars hardware, with its third round to take place on the iconic Road America layout next Wednesday.

Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Dayne Warren is undefeated after two starts, thanks to a dominant win on the Long Beach circuit last night.