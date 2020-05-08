Sign in
Esports / Breaking news

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA

Tander joins Supercars Eseries field for COTA
By:
May 8, 2020, 4:07 AM

Garth Tander will make his bow in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries in next week's Circuit of the Americas round.

The 2007 Supercars champion will join Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup in the Red Bull Holden squad for the sixth round of the virtual championship on Wednesday May 13.

Although a newcomer to the Eseries, Tander is no stranger to online competition, having been a regular in the ARG eSport Cup, albeit in TCR machinery. He is also familiar with the Circuit of the Americas, racing there in 2013 when Supercars visited the Austin, Texas track.

Tander commented: “I’m really looking forward to the Eseries. Just like the real thing, the competition looks tough and the intensity is high, so situation normal!

"Looking forward to joining SVG [van Gisbergen], JDub [Whincup] representing the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

“I’ll be using the number 42, as that is my wife, Leanne’s race number. My main number from Supercars was 2, and that is being used, and my karting number was 51, but I don’t want to use Murph [Greg Murphy]’s number, so I figured Leanne’s number might give me some luck!

“I’ve been practicing quite a bit in the sim, but that has been in FWD cars, so not really comparable to a Supercar.

"I have done exactly zero kilometres prior to being announced as a wildcard, however since then I have tried to get as many miles as possible under my belt. I think I qualify as an eRookie."

Further wildcards for the COTA event will be announced in due course, although McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris will make his second Eseries appearance following on from his debut in this week's Spa round.

Another Supercars champion, Craig Lowndes, is also expected to make his Eseries debut.

About this article

Series Supercars , Esports
Drivers Garth Tander
Author Jamie Klein

