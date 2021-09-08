Tickets Subscribe
Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
Esports News

Teams announced for 2021-2022 Le Mans Virtual Series

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The Le Mans Virtual Series esports championship has announced the participating teams, including entries from Team Fordzilla, R8G ESPORTS, Red Bull Racing Esports, Porsche and Ferrari.

Teams announced for 2021-2022 Le Mans Virtual Series

A full list of teams has been announced for the upcoming Le Mans Virtual Series that’s being held on the rFactor 2 platform. The five-round series starts in a few weeks and will feature two classifications of cars endurance racing at historic venues.

A bunch of heavy hitters are on the list, including but not limited to Red Bull Racing Esports, Williams Esports, Team Redline, Ferrari Driver Academy and Team Fordzilla.

There is a $250,000 prize pool that these teams will be aiming to grab a share of. Each of these cars including five drivers combining FIA international-licensed drivers and professional sim drivers.

The full list can be viewed below. There are 38 cars in total, 21 under the LMP2 class and the other 17 under the LMGTE class. The first event takes place on 25th September, so we expect the full driver lineups before then.

Every race will be live on the Traxion.GG YouTube and Twitch channels, plus Facebook page alongside other media outlets.

Le Mans Virtual Series 2021/22 Calendar

  • Round 1 – 4 Hours of Monza, Italy – 25th September 2021
  • Round 2 – 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium – 16th October 2021
  • Round 3 – 8 Hours of Nürburgring Nordschleife, Germany – 13th November 2021
  • Round 4 – 6 Hours of Sebring, USA – 18th December 2021
  • Round 5 – 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual – 15th/16th January 2022

Le Mans Virtual Series 2021/22 Team Entries

LMP2 Vehicle No
YAS HEAT Oreca 07 LMP2 49
MAHLE RACING TEAM Oreca 07 LMP2 10
Race Clutch Alpine Oreca 07 LMP2 14
Race Clutch Alpine Oreca 07 LMP2 15
ARC Bratislava Oreca 07 LMP2 44
R8G ESPORTS Oreca 07 LMP2 8
R8G ESPORTS Oreca 07 LMP2 18
Team Fordzilla Oreca 07 LMP2 966
Floyd ByKolles-Burst Oreca 07 LMP2 4
Alpha Ind. ByKolles-Burst Oreca 07 LMP2 444
Rebellion GPX Williams Oreca 07 LMP2 1
GPX Rebellion Williams Oreca 07 LMP2 22
Williams Esports Oreca 07 LMP2 5
Team Redline Oreca 07 LMP2 123
Red Bull Racing Esports Oreca 07 LMP2 11
Realteam Hydrogen Redline Oreca 07 LMP2 70
Esports Team WRT Oreca 07 LMP2 31
Rocket Simsport Oreca 07 LMP2 2
JOTA Oreca 07 LMP2 38
Axle Sports Oreca 07 LMP2 21
Panis Racing Oreca 07 LMP2 65
LMGTE Vehicle No.
SIMMSA Esports Ferrari 488 GTE 66
Porsche Esports Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE 91
Porsche Esports Team Porsche 911 RSR GTE 92
Team Project 1 x BPM Porsche 911 RSR GTE 56
Team Project 1 x BPM Porsche 911 RSR GTE 57
BMW Team GB BMW M8 GTE 55
Red Bull Racing Esports Corvette C8.R 111
GR Wolves Racing Porsche 911 RSR GTE 86
GR Wolves Racing Porsche 911 RSR GTE 87
BMW Team Redline BMW M8 GTE 71
BMW Team BS+COMPETITION BMW M8 GTE 89
Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR GTE 77
Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR GTE 88
TESLA R8G Esports BMW M8 GTE 888
Axle Sports Porsche 911 RSR GTE 61
D’Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GTE 777
FDA Esports Team Ferrari 488 GTE 51
Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries

Previous article

Supercars drivers to race NASCAR Mustangs, Camaros in Eseries
