The 2021 WTCR season is coming to the RaceRoom simulation

Available as a paid downloadable content car pack, the optional update will include all the real-world drivers, teams, cars and liveries from last season – in a year where Yann Ehrlacher took his second WTCR title in a row for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.

Perhaps most notable is the inclusion of the Hyundai Elantra N TCR and the latest specification Audi RS 3 LMS TCR, both making their RaceRoom debut. The other TCR cars used in 2021 – CUPRA León Competición, Lynk & Co 03 TCR and Honda Civic Type R TCR – are already available for the simulator.

The Elantra was first teased for the platform in November last year, its long gestation period seemingly nearing an end.

While this new pack will add the cars from the 2021 season, several of the circuits will not be available. Circuito do Estoril, Autodrom Most, Sochi Autodrom, Circuit Pau-Arnos and Adria International Raceway will be absent as it stands.

RaceRoom has long been a strong supporter of the WTCR, and former World Touring Car Championship, offering season-specific cars and liveries since 2013. It has previously held eWTCR esports competitions too, the last being in 2020 won by Gergo Baldi.

A release date for the new 2021 WTCR season pack has not yet been announced.