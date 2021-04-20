Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Esports / Breaking news

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

By:

The new Thrustmaster SF1000 Edition Wheel Add-on allows racing game fans and esports competitors to use a replica of the 2020 Ferrari F1 steering wheel used by Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

Building upon a partnership lasting a decade, the new SF1000 Edition Wheel Add-on sees Thrustmaster and Ferrari teaming up once again for a new steering wheel add-on.

Following several teasers, the new Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition is a working replica of a 2020 Ferrari Formula 1 car steering wheel. You may not be Charles Leclerc, but this could place you one step closer to that F1 dream.

Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition rear

Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition rear

It features 11 functioning buttons along with seven encoders and two thumbwheels which can be programmed to change various in-game parameters. These sit alongside a 15-LED rev counter readout, 6-LEDs for marshal flags and a full colour 4.3” / 109 mm interactive screen.

The display can show detailed information such as tyre temperatures, gears, timing, fuel and energy usage natively with the upcoming F1 2021 game on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series via the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform.

The front facia is real carbon fibre for an authentic design and around the rear are aluminium paddle shifters for gears and clutch activation. These can be interchangeable with the new T-Chrono Paddles, sold separately, and feature gold-plated silver contact switches for a bounce time of less than five milliseconds.

It utilises the Thrustmaster quick release system, so is compatible with the TS-PC Racer, T-GT Servo Base, TS-XW Servo Base, TX Racing Wheel Servo Base and T300 Racing Wheel Servo bases. That’s the entire T-Series, minus the T500RS.

This further solidifies the ties between the controller and peripheral manufacturer and the legendary Italian marque, following on from Thrustmaster supporting the upcoming 2021 Ferrari Esports Series, where one lucky winner will become an official Ferrari driver for virtual events.

The new device will be available today in Europe with 1000 units available right now in celebration of the F1 season starting. APAC availability follows on the 18th May and worldwide sales start 26th August 2021.

Pricing for this new wheel add-on is £329.99 / $349.99 / €349.99, excluding the compatible Thrustmaster wheel base of your choice. The optional T-Chrono Paddles are an additional £54.99 / $69.99 / €59.99.

shares
comments
F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Previous article

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Thomas Harrison-Lord

Trending

1
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

2
Formula 1

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

6h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Latest news
Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports
Esports

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

1h
F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

Apr 15, 2021
WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship
Esports

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

Apr 13, 2021
Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Apr 1, 2021
Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team
Formula 1

Grosjean to retain Haas ties through F1 Esports team

Mar 24, 2021
Latest videos
World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen 01:51
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves 01:58
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Bruno Senna vs Gabby Chaves

World eX Prix of the United States - Kelvin van der Linde vs Alain Valente 01:29
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Kelvin van der Linde vs Alain Valente

Live: World eX Prix of the United States 02:00:00
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

Live: World eX Prix of the United States

World eX: #RacingForTheClimate - Season 1 Episode 2 Trailer 01:01
Esports
Mar 29, 2021

World eX: #RacingForTheClimate - Season 1 Episode 2 Trailer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson escapes “scary moments” to finish on IndyCar debut

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren sells F1 factory in £170 million leaseback deal

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins wild Imola F1 race

Latest news

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Thrustmaster launches Ferrari F1 replica wheel for Esports

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 2021 game to feature story mode and three new circuits

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship
Esports Esports / Breaking news

WRC 10 revealed, celebrates 50 years of the championship

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Race report

Lasse Sørensen goes back-to-back in World eX championship

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.