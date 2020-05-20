Van Gisbergen wins speedway thriller

The unique oval hit-out provided a remarkable race. It started out with van Gisbergen and Lando Norris leading the way, but only as part of an eight-strong battle for top spot.

Norris' charge was halted shortly before the mandatory pitstops, the McLaren driver involved in a spectacular crash.

As the stops shook out between Laps 14 and 19 it was Jamie Whincup – not a regular Eseries front-runner – who emerged in front, the seven-time Supercars champ still in front when a caution was called with 10 laps to go.

Whincup looked quick on the restart too, but things turned pear-shaped once the chasing pack ran him down. A few laps from the end he lost the rear of his Red Bull Holden, sliding high and talking Le Brocq and Lee Holdsworth out of the running along the way.

Pole-sitter Anton De Pasquale, right in the mix for victory, then spun on the penultimate lap.

That opened the door for van Gisbergen, Waters and Fabian Coulthard to stage a thrilling last-lap battle for the win, the margin between all three just 0.05s.

That late spin dropped De Pasquale down to 15th, while Norris could only recovering to 18th.

Scott McLaughlin, meanwhile, finished dead last. After struggling in qualifying he was forced into the lane at the end of Lap 1 after being turned around in traffic.

He then ran as high as 14th, before rolling the dice on a new set of rubber during the caution. But his charge from 19th at the restart was short-lived, a second spin for the race dropping him to the very back.