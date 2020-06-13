Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Le Mans 24 Virtual / Race report

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8

shares
comments
Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8
By:
, Journalist
Jun 13, 2020, 9:29 PM

Veloce Esports led the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual ahead of Max Verstappen’s Team Redline entry after eight hours of the virtual endurance race.

Mercedes Formula E driver Stoffel Vandoorne vaulted Veloce’s #16 car into the lead of the rFactor 2 race, which was organised by the World Endurance Championship, Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games.

Vandoorne started the race with a quadruple stint in the virtual LMP2 car, which he shares with WEC regular Norman Nato and sim racers Eamonn Murphy and Tomek Poradzisz.

The car was able to join the lead battle following a red flag period for a technical issue, and Vandoorne jumped the polesitting ByKolles car in the pitstops.

That ByKolles car, in the hands of sim racer Jesper Pedersen had recovered from early-race dramas which had seen ex-Formula E driver Tom Dillmann pick up a drive-through penalty for jumping the race start.

However, Pedersen's simulator failed temporarily and the ByKolles team was forced to overcome further lost time.

Redline’s five-time iRacing champion Greger Huttu enjoyed spells at the front of the field and was at one point engaged in a thrilling three-way battle for the lead with Vandoorne and Pedersen.

Huttu handed the Redline car over to Verstappen, while Vandoorne allowed Murphy his first stint at the wheel of the #16 Veloce as the virtual night fell.

Verstappen was able to eat into Murphy’s sizeable race lead that Vandoorne had built up, but lost time in a bizarre pit lane incident.

The #51 Ferrari GTE misjudged the entry into its pit box and ended up obscuring Verstappen’s exit from the pits, who eventually exited but collided with the #21 Axle Motorsport entry – which features ex-F1 driver Alex Yoong.

Verstappen recovered and ran within two seconds of the race leader but may face an investigation for an unsafe release.

The 2 Seas Motorsport car is in fourth place sandwiched between the #13 and the #01 Rebellion Williams Esports entries.

Team Penske’s sole entry lost a significant amount of time when Simon Pagenaud’s simulator steering wheel broke, he made a quick replacement but ran 22nd at the end of eight hours.

Following the red flag period, Fernando Alonso and Rubens Barrichello’s car was allowed to re-start the race after Alonso originally ran out of fuel in the first hour and retired. It sat in 27th place and six laps down.

Porsche dominates GTE class as Leclerc spins

Porsche Esports Supercup Joshua Rogers set a series of fastest laps to give the #93 Porsche a dominant lead in the GTE class.

Rogers shares that car with Le Mans winner Nick Tandy, real-world 2019 Porsche Supercup runner-up Ayhancan Guven and fellow sim racer Tommy Ostgaard.

Charles Leclerc spun his Ferrari from second to third place just moments after he had emerged from the stepping into the virtual car for the first time since the opening stint.

The #91 Porsche further demoted Leclerc to fourth place and ensured a one-two-three for the German manufacturer.

Romain Grosjean’s Esports team was fighting for a podium place prior to a collision with the LMP2 of Katherine Legge, who was recovering following a spin at the second chicane on the Mulsanne Straight.

She received a one-second stop-go penalty for an un-safe re-join and the all-female #50 Richard Mille Racing entry ran 23rd at the end of the eighth hour.

You can follow all of the action live on Motorsport.com and Motorsport.TV.

Next article
Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans

Previous article

Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans

Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Event Le Mans 24 Virtual
Sub-event Race
Author Josh Suttill

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars confirms Sydney night race plan

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Burton scores last-gasp Miami win, Dale Earnhardt Jr stars

21m
3
Esports

Live: Watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

4
Esports

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual: Drivers, cars, stream & more

5
Formula 1

Racing Family: The Winkelhocks

Latest videos

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc hits the barrier 00:39
Esports
1h

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc hits the barrier

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 7 Hour Highlights 03:36
Esports
1h

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 7 Hour Highlights

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 5 Hour Highlights 03:09
Esports
3h

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - 5 Hour Highlights

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Pagenaud changes his sim rig 00:36
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Pagenaud changes his sim rig

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc interview 05:27
Esports

Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual - Charles Leclerc interview

Latest news

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8
Esports

Virtual Le Mans 24h: Veloce battles Verstappen after Hour 8

Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans
LM24

Leclerc "definitely" wants to race in real-world Le Mans

Virtual Le Mans resumes after red flag stoppage
Esports

Virtual Le Mans resumes after red flag stoppage

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement
Esports

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement

Alonso/Barrichello suffer early setbacks in Virtual Le Mans
Esports

Alonso/Barrichello suffer early setbacks in Virtual Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.