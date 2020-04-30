Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's virtual hack

The trick involves manually managing speed when transiting pitlane during stops, which allows the car to move slightly quicker than if the pit speed limiter is engaged.

Supercars is now set to outlaw the practice, with use of the limiter to be made mandatory.

It's believed Verstappen was the first to use the cheeky workaround during his cameo in the series a fortnight ago, which included jumping Shane van Gisbergen and pulling two seconds on Scott McLaughlin during one of his stops.

The issue really came to a head during last night's round, however, after McLaughlin followed Mark Winterbottom into the pits during the fourth race but was able to get out ahead of him.

That stop included a pitlane speeding infringement for the Penske Ford driver after an over-eager exit, which was cleared by race control.

In an earlier stop, McLaughlin's engineer Richard Harris can be heard telling the Bathurst 1000 winner to 'use his trick' on his way into pitlane.

