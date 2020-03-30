Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
87 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Race report

Verstappen survives last-lap contact to sweep Redline pro event

shares
comments
Verstappen survives last-lap contact to sweep Redline pro event
By:
, Journalist
Mar 30, 2020, 9:20 PM

Max Verstappen survived contact on the final lap to take a clean sweep of race wins in the latest round of Team Redline’s Esports series for professional racing drivers.

Championship leader Verstappen won three of the first four races in Redline’s Real Racers Never Quit series but struggled for pace in the previous round in Supercars where he finished the races in fifth and 10th place.

The latest round featured 2017-spec European Formula 3 cars racing around Road America. Last time those cars were used, Verstappen and McLaren F1 driver Norris collided while fighting for the lead.

Eight-time grand prix winner Verstappen, who made his car racing debut in Euro F3 in 2014, dominated the first of two races from pole position.

Norris started that first race from second place but dropped behind both of the van der Linde brothers. However, he was able to take the final place on the podium after BMW DTM driver Sheldon spun out of second place at the final corner on the penultimate lap. Audi factory GT driver Kelvin van der Linde took second place, over two seconds behind race winner Verstappen.

Read Also:

The second race provided greater competition for Verstappen. DTM race winner Daniel Juncadella took a surprise pole position by nearly two-tenths ahead of Verstappen and Norris.

On the second lap, Juncadella outbraked himself and ran wide onto the grass allowing Verstappen through. Norris also capitalised and slip-streamed his way past Verstappen into the race lead just moments later.

Norris then threw it away at the final corner, making an identical error to Sheldon's in the first race, spinning out of the top 10.

This left a two-horse race between new race leader Verstappen and Juncadella. The latter made marginal gains into Verstappen’s lead, but a penultimate lap mistake from Verstappen allowed Juncadella to close within striking distance.

On the long run to Canada Corner, Juncadella jinked his car to the right-hand side of the track but collided with Verstappen and lifted two wheels into the air.

Juncadella landed safely back in second place, but it was enough to ensure Verstappen took his second double-win in the series. Kelvin earned his fourth successive podium in third.

2009 F1 champion Jenson Button attempted to make his sim racing debut, but managed just two laps in the opening race and failed to start the second race.  

Verstappen leads the points standings after four rounds with an increased advantage of 118 points over Kelvin.

Related video

Next article
TCR champion Brown signs up for ARG eSport Cup

Previous article

TCR champion Brown signs up for ARG eSport Cup
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Josh Suttill

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 2

29 Mar - 29 Mar

Trending

1
Gaming

TCR champion Brown signs up for ARG eSport Cup

24m
2
Formula 1

Marko wanted to create 'Corona camp' to infect Red Bull drivers

3
WEC

Porsche will formally evaluate WEC/IMSA LMDh entry

4
Formula 1

Mercedes-designed breathing aids approved for use in the UK

5
Supercars

Why Supercars and Erebus joined the coronavirus fight

Latest videos

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games press conference 19:42
Gaming

Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games press conference

Le Mans Esports Series - Sebring race 2 start 01:20
Gaming

Le Mans Esports Series - Sebring race 2 start

Live: Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games - March 29, 2020 02:00:00
Gaming

Live: Veloce Pro Series in Partnership with Motorsport Games - March 29, 2020

Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 4 00:00
Gaming

Le Mans Esports Series – Pro Teams Round 4

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3 00:00
Gaming

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3

Latest news

Verstappen survives last-lap contact to sweep Redline pro event
eSpt

Verstappen survives last-lap contact to sweep Redline pro event

TCR champion Brown signs up for ARG eSport Cup
eSpt

TCR champion Brown signs up for ARG eSport Cup

Supercars secures backer for Eseries
VASC

Supercars secures backer for Eseries

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
MGP

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

S5000 drivers sign on for eSport Cup
eSpt

S5000 drivers sign on for eSport Cup

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.