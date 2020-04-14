Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges

shares
comments
Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges
By:
Apr 14, 2020, 5:03 AM

Max Verstappen and Shane van Gisbergen have engaged in some cheeky name calling ahead of the Dutchman's Supercars Eseries debut tomorrow.

The Formula 1 ace and the Supercars champ are sim racing pals, regularly competing both against and with each other in the virtual world.

With Verstappen now confirmed as a wildcard starter in a Red Bull-backed Holden on the Silverstone and Barcelona circuits this week, the Dutch megastar couldn't resist a cheeky swipe at his Kiwi mate.

In a social media video Verstappen called van Gisbergen "Pastor", a reference to ex-F1 driver Pastor Maldonado, as well as labelling him a "king shunter".

"I'll drive with a Holden in the Red Bull team with my mate Pastor," said Verstappen.

"I think we all know who that is. He's the king shunter.

"I'm looking forward to driving together and seeing what we can do against the other guys. There are a lot of good drivers in V8s, so I'm definitely looking forward to racing against them. Hopefully we can be quick and put on a good show."

Read Also:

Not to be outdone, van Gisbergen responded with his own video in which he welcomes "Mark" Verstappen the line-up, a call back to Mark Webber's famous "not bad for a number two driver" radio call during his Red Bull Racing days.

Van Gisbergen also referenced noted that two of Wednesday's races will take place at the Catalunya circuit, the scene of Maldonado's sole grand prix victory.

"You might have seen the news last night, our friend Mark Verstappen is joining us tomorrow for the Eseries, which will be awesome," said van Gisbergen.

"I'm looking forward to having him on board. We've raced a bit in the past and it's been pretty awesome.

"Mark is pretty quick. Our first race is at Silverstone. I don't know if Jamie [Whincup] is joining us this week, I haven't heard from him yet, but Mark will slot in pretty good at Silverstone as a number two driver.

"He calls me Pastor as a little nickname, probably because I crash a lot. It's pretty fitting. But he forgets that the second race is at Barcelona, which is where Pastor won..."

Qualifying for the second round of the Eseries kicks off at 6pm AEST, with race coverage starting at 7pm.

Every round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries can be streamed live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries

Previous article

Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , Formula 1 , Esports
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Esports Next session

ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder

ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder

9 Apr - 9 Apr

Trending

1
Esports

Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries

2
Supercars

Walkinshaw "skunkworks" developing medical supplies

1h
3
Esports

Supercars changes format for Silverstone, Barcelona round

4
Supercars

Walkinshaw calls for Supercars development freeze

5
Supercars

Walkinshaw floats control Supercars engine idea

Latest videos

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap 01:52
Esports

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League Season 1 Recap

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights 01:18
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Series: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start 02:30
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 Monza Race 3 Start

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Highlights 01:45
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Highlights

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Final Lap Battle 00:36
Esports

BP Supercars All Star Eseries: Round 1 - Phillip Island Race 2 Final Lap Battle

Latest news

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges
eSpt

Verstappen, van Gisbergen trade cheeky sledges

Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Verstappen to race in Supercars Eseries

Supercars changes format for Silverstone, Barcelona round
eSpt

Supercars changes format for Silverstone, Barcelona round

Brown replaces Reynolds in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Brown replaces Reynolds in Supercars Eseries

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing
NAS

Dale Jr. only has "a few events left" in real-world racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.