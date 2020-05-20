Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games

shares
comments
Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games
May 20, 2020, 2:51 PM

After the success of its previous two standalone rallycross Esports events, World Rallycross promoter IMG is launching morer DiRT Rally 2.0 events in partnership with Esports specialist Motorsport Games.

The first event will be held on Sunday 31 May using the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, before continuing on to a virtual Norway, Sweden and South Africa.

The Esports events will feature a mix of World RX drivers and guest drivers from other motor sport disciplines. Esports racers will also feature in the events.

The top 10 gamers will compete in their own semi-finals and final that will be included in the last hour of the show, alongside the finals for the real-world racers.

Each event will be comprised of 22 races and form a two-and-a-half-hour show on World RX Facebook and YouTube, as well as on Motorsport.tv.

"We're so pleased by the success we've had in bringing rallycross excitement to our fans during this time and are excited to extend the action even further," said Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG.

"We'd like to thank our partners, drivers and fans for supporting this new format, and look forward to delivering more options in the future."

"The two previous World RX events have shown there is a real desire and appetite for drivers and fans to compete and watch world-class virtual RX content," said Ross Gowing, DiRT Rally Game Director at Codemasters.

"It's great to see the best drivers compete on DiRT Rally 2.0 with the same passion and commitment they show during a race weekend.

"Motorsport Games is pleased to extend our partnership with the FIA World Rallycross Championship and Codemasters to deliver World RX Esports," said Motorsport Games CEO, Dmitry Kozko.

"The quality of the racing in the previous events, combined with the world-class production have created a real spectacle, showcasing why Motorsport Games is the esports partner of choice for rights holders."

World RX Esports

31 May World RX Esports Abu Dhabi - Yas Marina Circuit
21 June World RX Esports Norway - Hell
28 June World RX Esports Sweden - Holjes
19 July World RX Esports South Africa - Cape Town

Van Gisbergen completes Daytona clean sweep

Previous article

Van Gisbergen completes Daytona clean sweep
