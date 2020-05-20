Virtual WRX series launched in association with Motorsport Games

The first event will be held on Sunday 31 May using the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, before continuing on to a virtual Norway, Sweden and South Africa.

The Esports events will feature a mix of World RX drivers and guest drivers from other motor sport disciplines. Esports racers will also feature in the events.

The top 10 gamers will compete in their own semi-finals and final that will be included in the last hour of the show, alongside the finals for the real-world racers.

Each event will be comprised of 22 races and form a two-and-a-half-hour show on World RX Facebook and YouTube, as well as on Motorsport.tv.

"We're so pleased by the success we've had in bringing rallycross excitement to our fans during this time and are excited to extend the action even further," said Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of Motorsports Events at IMG.