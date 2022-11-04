Watch Qualifying Now – Le Mans Virtual Series, 6 Hours of Spa

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Sixth in the F2 standings heading into this month's final round, but within touching distance of third, Enzo Fittipaldi has quietly put together a strong first full season in the Formula 1 support series, recovering well from the scary Jeddah start crash that cut his 2021 campaign short. It marks a turn in fortunes for the Brazilian who thought he'd bid hopes of a career in Europe goodbye two years ago.