World eX: Lasse Sørensen back on top in Brazil

Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos, was the venue for the fifth round of the RCCO World eX Championship and #RacingForTheClimate. For the first time, spectators were able to follow the races of the innovative racing series live on motorsport.tv and Twitch.

In Level 1, the spectators again got to see exciting head-to-head races. The margin of victory was less than 0.1 seconds in half of the races. The closest decision was the heat between Gordon Mutch and Hongli Ye: By a mere 0.021 seconds, Absolute Racing driver Ye secured victory against the Scott. Local hero Bruno Senna and World eX debutant Nico Müller both secured a ticket for Level 3, while the two eventual Super Final participants, Lasse Sørensen and Fabrice Cornelis, came away empty-handed and both had to compete in Level 2, the final chance.

The current DTM runner-up and Formula E driver, Nico Müller, was taking part in World eX with his NIANCO esports team for the first time. After winning the heat against Sepang winner Phillippe Denes in Level 1, the eX Prix was already over for him following Level 3. After the start, the Swiss lost control of his eX ZERO in the Senna “S” corner sequence and thus had no chance of qualifying for the next round. Bruno Senna’s home race was also over prematurely when he finished Level 4 in fifth position.

Alen Terzic, BS+COMPETITION (esports) Photo by: VCO

In level 5, the pro and esports drivers met for the first time. Lasse Sørensen from TK9 E-SPEED and BS+COMPETITION’s Alen Terzic crossed the finish line in 1st and 2nd place and qualified for the Super Final, which would have made it a repeat of the Super Final at Sebring earlier this year. However, due Terzic’s car rolling before the start, he received a post-race penalty and lost second position and his chance in Level 6. This meant that Belgian driver Fabrice Cornelis from Esports Team WRT inherited the position and secured his place in the Super Final.

Sørensen and Cornelis gave the spectators a head-to-head battle for the victory in the Super Final with Sørensen narrowly prevailing at Interlagos. With second position, Esports Team WRT achieved their best result to date in World eX. Following his two wins at Silverstone and Sebring, Lasse Sørensen secured his third win in the championship at the eX Prix of Brazil, further extending his lead in the drivers’ championship.

Start action Photo by: VCO

The next stop for the RCCO World eX Championship: Circuito do Estoril in Portugal on July 27. The eX Prix of Portugal will feature a premiere for World eX: the first night race in the still young history of the innovative virtual racing series.

2021 RCCO World eX Championship – #BrazilianeXPrix

Results:

1st #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

2nd #31 Fabrice Cornelis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)

3rd #61 Naquib Azlan (MAL) Wild Card (pro)

4th #27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

5th #29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

6th #32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

7th #11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

8th #23 Devin Braune (D) Rocket Simsport (esports)

9th #89 Philippe Denes USA) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

10th #28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

11th #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

12th #22 Alex Buncombe (GB) Rocket Simsport (esports)

13th #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

14th #51 Nico Müller (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

15th #99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

16th #20 Hongli Ye (CHN) Absolute Racing (pro)

17th #9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

18th #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)

19th #8 Gordon Mutch (GB) R8G Esports (pro)

20th #33 Gabby Chaves (USA) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

21st #62 Lennard Rau (D) Wild Card (esports)

22nd #45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

Fastest Lap: Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro) 1m 15.107s

Next Race: eX Prix of Portugal, Estoril (July 27, 21:00 CEST)

