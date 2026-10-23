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2027 Winter Series calendar: Three series across five circuits

Gedlich Racing’s Winter-Series comprises six event dates from January to March 2027 across five race circuits in Spain and Portugal

Edited: Oct 23, 2026, 8:33 AM

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The GT Winter Series will be held in Spain and Portugal in 2027

Photo by: Gedlich Racing

Gedlich Racing has presented the calendar for the 2027 Winter Series. From January to March 2027, the GT Winter Series, the GT4 Winter Series and the Formula Winter Series will be held across six dates at five different circuits in Spain and Portugal. One highlight of the programme is the 6 Hours of Portimao, which takes place at the start of February.

The offering is aimed at different groups of participants. While the GT series are aimed at drivers and teams in GT racing, the Formula Winter Series gives up-and-coming Formula 4 drivers the opportunity to log race mileage before the start of the regular season. In addition, supplementary test sessions are planned.

GT Winter Series for professionals and amateurs

The GT Winter Series brings together various GT cars and drivers with different levels of experience. In addition to ambitious amateur and gentleman drivers, experienced drivers and professional teams can also take part.

The focus is on competition on track and preparation for the rest of the season. The events give teams the opportunity to set up their cars under race conditions and prepare the drivers for the tasks ahead over the course of the year.

GT4 Winter Series under SRO licence

The GT4 Winter Series forms its own platform for GT4-category cars and is held under an official SRO licence. Technical checks and a Balance of Performance (BoP) are intended to create the conditions for comparable competition.

Die GT4-Winter-Series fährt unter offizieller SRO-Lizenz

Foto: Gedlich Racing

The field is aimed at young drivers, experienced amateurs and Pro-Am line-ups. For young drivers, the focus is on building experience in GT racing. Established drivers and teams can use the races to improve their procedures and prepare for the coming season.

Formula Winter Series with new format

The Formula Winter Series is aimed at drivers in Formula 4. It enables young drivers to measure themselves against international competition under competitive conditions at the start of the year.

For 2027, Gedlich Racing has announced a new tournament format with a limited number of cars per race. Participants are set to qualify for the concluding Masters Race via heats. In addition, a separate Contenders Race is planned, in which further drivers can fight for podium places.

Die Formula-Winter-Series startet 2027 mit einem neuen Rennkonzept

Foto: Gedlich Racing

With this division, the format is intended to take account of different performance and development levels within the field. For the young drivers, alongside race results, the focus is particularly on gaining experience on different circuits and preparing for the rest of the season.

6 Hours of Portimao as a standalone endurance race

From 4 to 6 February 2027, the 6 Hours of Portimao is on the programme. In the standalone endurance race, teams will be challenged over a distance of six hours. Alongside speed, driver consistency, technical reliability, pitstops and race strategy also play an important role.

The race will be held independently of the GT Winter Series and GT4 Winter Series championships. The Formula Winter Series will also be present in Portimao that weekend.

Season on five circuits in Portugal and Spain

The winter calendar takes participants to five circuits in Portugal and Spain. Alongside Portimao, Estoril, Jerez, Barcelona and Valencia are on the programme.

In addition to the race events, test sessions are planned. They are intended to give teams the opportunity to work on car set-up, integrate new drivers and prepare for upcoming race outings.

The 2027 Winter Series calendar:

14.01.-17. 01.2027: Portimao/Portugal (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series)

21.01.-24.01.2027: Estoril/Portugal (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Formula Winter Series)

04.02.-06.02.2027: Portimao/Portugal (6h of Portimao, Formula Winter Series)

11.02.-14.02.2027: Jerez/Spain (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Formula Winter Series)

25.02.-28.02.2027: Barcelona/Spain (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Formula Winter Series)

04.03.-07.03.2027: Valencia/Spain (GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series, Formula Winter Series)

Information on the series, test sessions and registration at winter-series.racing.

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