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5 things you never knew about the Automobile Club de l’Ouest

The ACO is celebrating its 120th anniversary

Published: Oct 27, 2026, 12:00 PM

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Automobile Club de l’Ouest has shaped motorsport for 120 years, from pioneering the early days of grand prix racing to playing a part in creating the world’s most legendary long-distance endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Founded in 1906, the Club helped establish modern circuit racing and has gone on to build a community that connects endurance racing enthusiasts, competitors and volunteers. Its 120th anniversary this year has been an opportunity to celebrate its involvement in helping endurance racing become the global sport it is today.

For fans, becoming an ACO member means more than celebrating this remarkable heritage. It is an opportunity to get closer to the action, enjoy exclusive benefits at major motorsport events and become part of a community united by its passion for endurance racing. Here are five facts about the ACO – and why its anniversary is the perfect opportunity to join the Club.

1. A revolution in racing

The Automobile Club de la Sarthe, as it was first known, was formed when cars were still a relatively new and often unpredictable technology. The Club organised the first Grand Prix de l’Automobile Club de France (ACF) in 1906, helping establish the Sarthe region as an important centre for competitive motoring.

Rather than relying on a purpose-built circuit, the inaugural event used a circuit made up of approximately 103km of closed public roads, with a total race distance of around 1,200km. In total, 33 cars took part in the event, demonstrating the potential of controlled circuit competition and giving manufacturers valuable experience testing their early vehicles.

2. Creating a legend

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is now synonymous with speed, strategy and extraordinary endurance – but its origins were based on one simple premise: how could manufacturers demonstrate the reliability and durability of their cars over long distances, as opposed to the shorter formats seen in grand prix racing?

After the First World War, the ACO resumed its sporting activities and began establishing the circuit that would eventually shape the Circuit de la Sarthe. At the 1922 Paris Motor Show, ACO secretary general Georges Durand discussed the idea of a 24-hour endurance race with automotive journalist and engineer Charles Faroux, and the concept was born.

The first 24 Hours of Le Mans took place the following year and established a format that would become one of the ultimate challenges in international motorsport – forming part of the ‘Grand Slam’ alongside the Indy 500 and F1’s Monaco Grand Prix.

3. Shaping innovation

The 24 Hours of Le Mans not only provided a sporting spectacle, it also served as a proving ground for new technologies. Manufacturers used it to explore solutions to engineering challenges and throughout its history, it has showcased developments in aerodynamics, lighting, four-wheel drive transmission, radial tyres, engine technology and disc brakes.

These examples are at the core of what endurance racing is all about: drivers and technology working under pressure, over a duration that far outlasts most other forms of motorsport. The ACO continues to look to the future and is now working to explore sustainable mobility and hydrogen technology, with initiatives such as MissionH24.

4. Building a community

The ACO is not just about one race at Le Mans; there is a whole community around it that often goes unnoticed by those who simply tune in for the big event every year. The Club's activities extend beyond its flagship race to include other major events, club activities, driving experiences and opportunities for members to connect with motorsport.

Alongside the June event, its calendar includes the 24 Heures Motos and the 24 Heures Camions, as well as the French MotoGP event. The Club also supports a wider sporting community through regional groups, affiliated associations and thousands of volunteers, who help organise events and work as track marshals.

For ACO members, this sense of belonging comes with tangible benefits. From exclusive opportunities and experiences to privileged access to some of motorsport's biggest events, membership offers a way to enjoy their passion beyond race weekends and feel part of the endurance racing community all year round.

5. A door into endurance racing

Endurance racing extends well beyond the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with the FIA World Endurance Championship bringing the excitement of the discipline to circuits around the world. ACO membership offers fans a way to experience that passion more closely, with exclusive ticketing opportunities, discounts and benefits designed to make the most of major motorsport events.

The Club offers three membership levels, allowing fans to choose the benefits that best suit their interests. The entry-level Essentiel membership (€69 per year) includes free museum entry, karting and driving discounts, and a 20% discount on the FIAWEC+ 24 Hours of Le Mans pass.

For those looking to experience the major Le Mans events, Le Mans membership (€79 per year) adds priority access to ticket pre-sales and discounts on tickets and hospitality.

Finally, Endurance membership (€129 per year) extends those benefits beyond Le Mans, with ticket discounts for several FIA WEC rounds.

Whether discovering the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, securing tickets to the next great race or following endurance racing around the world, becoming an ACO member is an opportunity to get even closer to the sport – and be part of its future.

Click here for more details.

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