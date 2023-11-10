Subscribe
General
Preview

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 1: What sessions are on today?

The 70th Macau Grand Prix, held over two weekends culminating with the famous FIA F3 race on Sunday, 19 November, kicks things off with local and regional series races. The Macau Formula 4 Race, TCR Asia Challenge, Macau Roadsport Challenge and Greater Bay Area GT Cup sessions will be held on the first day of action. With an all-day livestream, all sessions are being shown live on Motorsport.tv as well as Motorsport.com.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Updated

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 11 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change. 

Macau Formula 4 Race

The first day in Macau will start with F4 practice and end with F4 qualifying.

  • Free Practice: (11 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST
  • Qualifying: (11 November) - 08:45 CET - 07:45 BST - 02:45 EST

TCR Asia Challenge 

TCR Asia Challenge continues the action of the day with practice and qualifying.

  • Free Practice: (11 November) - 01:45 CET - 00:45 BST - 19:45 EST
  • Qualifying 1: (11 November) - 05:10 CET - 04:10 BST - 23:10 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (11 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

Macau Roadsport Challenge

On the first day of the Macau Roadsport Challenge, practice and qualifying will be held.

  • Free Practice: (11 November) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
  • Qualifying: (11 November) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

Greater Bay Area GT Cup

You can also watch the Greater Bay Area GT Cup live, featuring GT3 and GT4 cars.

 

shares
comments
Previous article Marcus Armstrong has “unfinished business” with Macau Grand Prix
Kemal Şengül
More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe