Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award finalists chase F1 test – video

They went through fitness and simulator tests, and then spent three days on track at Silverstone – in a MSV Formula 2, LMP3 and Aston Martin Vantage GT3 – as they were put through their paces by the award judges last month.

Only one driver will win the prize, which also includes a test in a Red Bull F1 car, a run in a Vantage GT3 and an Arai helmet, with the winner announced on December 8 at the prestigious Autosport Awards.

Watch Enaam Ahmed, Jamie Chadwick, Johnathan Hoggard and Ayrton Simmons as they endure the toughest test in junior British motorsport.