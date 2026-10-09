Autosport Best of the Month results and winners for September 2026
You the readers have made your voices heard, and the results are in for the Autosport Best of the Month: September edition
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting from the month of September has concluded, with readers from around the world choosing the winners of each category.
You can visit Motorsport.com/vote at the end of each month to see the nominees, and vote on who you think deserves the nod from the past 30 days of racing.
The categories include the best moment of the month from across the major disciplines, but also the best driver between F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscar racing.
Best Moment of the Month -- Kimi Antonelli's historic Monza win
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Beat nominees that included Bristol NASCAR fight; the end of Scott McLaughlin's win drought; Pedro Acosta's first MotoGP win
Antontelli made history in Monza with a dramatic win for the home hero, driving from 19th to first and even taking a trip through the gravel in a late-race battle for the victory. By winning the race, Antonelli became the first Italian-born driver to win the Italian Grand Prix since Ludovico Scarfiotti did it in 1966.
Formula 1 Driver of the Month -- Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images
Beat nominees George Russell; Kimi Antonelli; Isack Hadjar
The Red Bull came to life in September, with Verstappen earning a podium finish in each of the three races held during the past month -- the only driver to do so in Madrid, Baku, and Monza. He was knocking on the door of his first 2026 victory, which he of course got at the start of October.
NASCAR Driver of the Month -- Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Beat nominees Christopher Bell; Joey Logano; Carson Hocevar
Larson opened the 2026 NASCAR Cup Chase with incredible pace, rapidly making up lost ground and taking over the championship lead. He won two of the first four Chase races and leads the way in stage points. He ended a 51-race winless streak and since then, the Hendrick driver has not slowed down as he chases a third Cup title, boasting an average finish of 2.2.
MotoGP Rider of the Month -- Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Beat nominees Ai Ogura; Jorge Martin; Pedro Acosta
Marquez forced Marco Bezzecchi into a mistake and claimed another double win in Misano, and even as Ducati struggled in Austria, Marquez still led the way for the group. He is closing in on Jorge Martin for the championship lead and he still has plenty of time to get there. With the way he's been riding recently, it seems like very little can stop him at this point.
IndyCar Driver of the Month -- Alex Palou
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
Beat nominees Scott McLaughlin; Kyle Kirkwood; Alexander Rossi
The near-unbeatable Palou is a champion once again. The Spaniard earned his fifth IndyCar championship and fourth consecutive this pasth month. He entered the finale with the championship already in his hands, cruising to an eighth-place finish. The final margin was 86pts over runner-up Kyle Kirkwood.
Sportscar Driver of the Month -- Nyck de Vries
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TR010: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Nyck De Vries
Photo by: FIA WEC / DPPI
Beat nominees Christian Rasmussen/Nick Boulle; Victor Martins; Jules Gounon
de Vries is enjoying quite the year, and his drive in the 6 Hours of Austin was one of his best showings so far. Only an unfortunate hydraulic issue denied the No. 7 Toyota a win. He was again strong in Fuji before outside factors denied him a chance to stand atop the podium.
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