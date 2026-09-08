Autosport Best of the Month for August results and winners
Motorsport.com's readers made their voices heard, and the results are in for the Autosport Best of the month August voting
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting from the month of August has concluded, with Motorsport.com readers from around the world choosing the winners of each category.
You can visit Motorsport.com/vote at the end of each month to see the nominees, and vote on who you think deserves the nod from the past 30 days of racing.
The categories include the best moment of the month from across the major disciplines, but also the best driver between F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscar racing.
Best Moment of the Month -- Bezzecchi and Marquez slipstream battle
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Beating out Ryan Preece's incredible Daytona triumph, IndyCar's historic Freedom 250 race in Washington D.C., and the controversial Kevin Estre/Jack Aitken IMSA collision at Road America
Our readers chose the slipstream battle between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez. These two MotoGP stars engaged in an epic back-and-forth battle for the win in the Aragon Grand Prix. The riders described it as “scary” but “amazing," nearly touching elbows as they raced side-by-side. Marquez ultimately prevailed and took the victory.
Formula 1 Driver of the Month -- Lando Norris
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Beating out Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson, and Fernando Alonso
Our readers chose Lando Norris as the Formula 1 driver of the month, as he earned his second consecutive win after coming back from the summer break in the Dutch Grand Prix. He took the checkered flag over eleven seconds clear of his closest competition, leading a podium that featured both Mercedes drivers.
NASCAR Driver of the Month -- Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Beating out Ryan Preece, Josh Berry, and Denny Hamlin
Our readers chose Ryan Blaney, who ended the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the championship, and was the top Ford driver in the standings by seven positions. Blaney earned his third victory of the season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and was a threat to win every week this past month. It was extremely tight between the Penske star and Ryan Preece in the voting, who earned a dramatic victory at Daytona en route to making the Chase.
IndyCar Driver of the Month -- Pato O'Ward
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Lumen via Getty Images
Beating out Alex Palou, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson
Our readers chose Pato O'Ward, who had quite the month for Arrow McLaren. On Bruce McLaren's birthday, he won both Milwaukee races in a same-day sweep. It was the first time since 1981 that any IndyCar won two races on the same day, with Rick Mears being the last to accomplish such a feat.
MotoGP Driver of the Month -- Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images
Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta, and Jorge Martin
Our reader's chose Marc Marquez as the driver (rider) of the month in MotoGP, as he impressively claws his way back into the title fight. After a dramatic victory in Aragon, he is now within 20 points of the championship lead and it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon.
Sportscars Driver of the month -- Albuquerque/R. Taylor
#10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images
Beating out Andrea Caldarelli/Sandy Mitchell, Phillip Ellis/Russell Ward, and Laurin Henrich/Kaylen Frederick/Tijmen van der Helm
The duo of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque snapped Wayne Taylor Racing's two-year winless streak at the six-hour Road America endurance race, keeping the No. 10 near the front through a very chaotic event. It was a brutally long wait for the highly successful team, and the Taylor family was understandably emotional in Victory Lane.
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