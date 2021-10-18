Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing
General News

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future

By:

The Petersen Automotive Museum, in partnership with Velocity Invitational, will host “The Future of Motorsports Panel Discussion and Auction” with panel to include CEO of Ford Jim Farley, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown and IndyCar president Jay Frye.

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future

The event, to be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on November 12, will also feature in its panel Richard Varner, CFO of MotoAmerica and chairman of the board of directors at the Petersen Museum and Jacob Hawksworth, founder and CEO of Hypercraft.

Guests will have the opportunity to listen to these personalities “discuss the future of motorsports through their respective lenses.”

As well as the panel discussion, there will be a live auction including a racing suit worn by Dan Gurney at the Toyota Pro/Celebrity race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, a ride-along with Bruce Canepa in one of his personal race cars, a signed painting by ex-Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Stefan Johansson and an ESP LTD James Hetfield Signature Iron Cross electric guitar signed by the Metallica frontman.
Indeed, as part of the Velocity Invitational event, the Petersen will bring the Hetfield Collection which features the musician’s personal collection of custom cars including his 1936 Packard “Aquarius,” 1936 Auburn Speedster replica “Slow Burn,” 1936 Ford 5-Window Coupe “Iron Fist,” 1937 Lincoln Zephyr “Voodoo Priest,” 1948 Jaguar “Black Pearl” and 1953 Buick Skylark “Skyscraper.”

“We are honored to be a part of the first Velocity Invitational event,” said Petersen executive director Terry Karges. “One of our goals at the Petersen is to educate people about the history of racing and we are proud to offer a long list of vehicles and exhibits that have highlighted different moments in motorsport history.”

The Future of Motorsports Panel and Auction takes place from 5pm to 9pm at the Turn 1 hospitality pavilion at the track, giving guests views of the “Mini vs. Mustang” Enduro Challenge race at 5pm that evening. Dinner attendees get VIP parking on Friday as well as dinner and a selection of local wines. Event and live auction proceeds will be donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The Velocity Invitational takes place November 11-14 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, Calif. with back-to-back races held daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the Velocity Invitational and to buy tickets for The Future of Motorsports Panel Discussion and Auction, visit VelocityInvitational.com. For more information about exhibits and events put on by the Petersen Museum, visit Petersen.org.

shares
comments
Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing

Previous article

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
2023 IndyCar won’t take major toll on tires, says Firestone
IndyCar

2023 IndyCar won’t take major toll on tires, says Firestone

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime
IndyCar

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Trending Today

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey on top of Red Bull F1 set-up woes after bike crash recovery

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang
Supercars Supercars

Special reflective livery for Slade Mustang

Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars

Premat drops out of the Bathurst 1000

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Adderton floats Murphy/Stanaway Bathurst wildcard

Chase Elliott on his NASCAR playoff status: "We'll be alright"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott on his NASCAR playoff status: "We'll be alright"

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing
General General

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing

Petronas committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Petronas committed to Mercedes F1 team, Aramco rumours dismissed

O’Ward: ‘I’d be lying’ to deny interest in future F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward: ‘I’d be lying’ to deny interest in future F1 move

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020

Latest news

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future
General General

Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing
General General

Canossa Events announces the creation of Canossa Racing

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars
General General

Iconic Paris-Berlin road race to be revived for experimental cars

Nurburgring tragedy: one dead, seven injured in open track day crash
Automotive Automotive

Nurburgring tragedy: one dead, seven injured in open track day crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.