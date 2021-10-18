Brown, Farley, Frye on panel to discuss motorsport’s future

The event, to be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on November 12, will also feature in its panel Richard Varner, CFO of MotoAmerica and chairman of the board of directors at the Petersen Museum and Jacob Hawksworth, founder and CEO of Hypercraft.

Guests will have the opportunity to listen to these personalities “discuss the future of motorsports through their respective lenses.”

As well as the panel discussion, there will be a live auction including a racing suit worn by Dan Gurney at the Toyota Pro/Celebrity race at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, a ride-along with Bruce Canepa in one of his personal race cars, a signed painting by ex-Formula 1 driver and Le Mans winner Stefan Johansson and an ESP LTD James Hetfield Signature Iron Cross electric guitar signed by the Metallica frontman.

Indeed, as part of the Velocity Invitational event, the Petersen will bring the Hetfield Collection which features the musician’s personal collection of custom cars including his 1936 Packard “Aquarius,” 1936 Auburn Speedster replica “Slow Burn,” 1936 Ford 5-Window Coupe “Iron Fist,” 1937 Lincoln Zephyr “Voodoo Priest,” 1948 Jaguar “Black Pearl” and 1953 Buick Skylark “Skyscraper.”

“We are honored to be a part of the first Velocity Invitational event,” said Petersen executive director Terry Karges. “One of our goals at the Petersen is to educate people about the history of racing and we are proud to offer a long list of vehicles and exhibits that have highlighted different moments in motorsport history.”

The Future of Motorsports Panel and Auction takes place from 5pm to 9pm at the Turn 1 hospitality pavilion at the track, giving guests views of the “Mini vs. Mustang” Enduro Challenge race at 5pm that evening. Dinner attendees get VIP parking on Friday as well as dinner and a selection of local wines. Event and live auction proceeds will be donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The Velocity Invitational takes place November 11-14 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, Calif. with back-to-back races held daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the Velocity Invitational and to buy tickets for The Future of Motorsports Panel Discussion and Auction, visit VelocityInvitational.com. For more information about exhibits and events put on by the Petersen Museum, visit Petersen.org .