Previous / The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
General News

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions

By:

Helio Castroneves and Mexican rally star Benito Guerra Jr. have been confirmed in the 2022 Race of Champions.

Castroneves and Guerra confirmed in Race of Champions

Castroneves, who this year became the fourth member of the four-time Indy 500 winners’ elite, joins a long list of motorsport megastars for the event which will be held in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, February 5 - 6, 2022.

 

Other aces already confirmed include four-time Formula 1 champion, Sebastian Vettel, nine-time Le Mans winner, Tom Kristensen, reigning FIA World Rallycross Champion, Johan Kristoffersson, nine-time World Rally Champion, Sebastien Loeb, seven-time NASCAR Cup Champion, Jimmie Johnson, two-time DTM champion (and three-time winner of the Race of Champions) Mattias Ekström, two-time Formula 1 World Champion, Mika Hakkinen, Valtteri Bottas, 2021 NRX and American Rally Association Champion, Travis Pastrana, World Rally and Rallycross Champion Petter Solberg, and rising WRC star, Oliver Solberg.

For Castroneves, who has amassed 32 Indy car wins, the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, it will be a fourth appearance in the RoC. He will take part in the Individual event and will join forces with Benito Guerra Jr. for the RoC Nations Cup, representing Latin America.

Guerra, winner of the 2012 Production World Rally Championship (PWRC), won the RoC "Champion of Champions" title at the 2019 Mexico City event, only his second RoC appearance.

Winner Benito Guerra (MEX) celebrates on the podium

Winner Benito Guerra (MEX) celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Race of Champions

 

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
Previous article

The far-reaching implications of the FIA's 'new world order'
Vasser Sullivan reveals Lexus GTD driver line-up for 2022
IMSA

Vasser Sullivan reveals Lexus GTD driver line-up for 2022

TR3 to run two Lamborghini Huracans in Rolex 24
IMSA

TR3 to run two Lamborghini Huracans in Rolex 24

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

