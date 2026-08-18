Christian Horner to headline 2026 ABX NYC

Motorsport Network has revealed the lineup for its second annual Autosport Business Exchange New York event today, which will be headlined by former Oracle Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner. The ex-F1 team boss will take to the stage for his first US appearance since leaving the team at the event on 21 October.

Building on the “Rise of Racing in America” theme, the 2026 ABX event will look at the trends shaping the business of motorsport, with an eye toward what’s coming in 2027. Seven-time NASCAR Cup series champion and Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson will be on site, as will NASCAR’s EVP and chief brand officer Tim Clark and Jonathan Gibson, EVP of the Penske Corporation. GM president Mark Reuss and former F1 CEO Chase Carey will also take to the stage at the event.

“ABX is designed to define the opportunities, challenges, and ideas reshaping the industry, from investment and technology to media, partnerships, and fan engagement,” said Motorsport Network CEO Werner Brell.

“The voices on the stage, and in the room at ABX New York, represent the spirit driving that evolution. Bringing these industry leaders together for an open exchange of ideas creates an unparalleled access to explore the trends, opportunities, and decisions that will define the next chapter of motorsport.”

With brands being at the centre of the growth in racing, American Express VP of global brand sponsorships Shiz Suzuki and Jim Beam global brand VP KK Hall will spearhead a conversation around fan engagement and amplifying messaging within the motorsport ecosystem. Carlyle partner Ben Fund will also bring his take on the increasing global investment in racing to the New York event.

Additional guests will also be announced in the coming weeks.

ABX NYC builds on events earlier this year in London and at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, which featured conversations with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue, GM CEO Mary Barra and Formula E CMO Ellie Norman.

The invite-only event will take place at Manhattan Motorcars on the week of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin and during the final stretch of the NASCAR Championship.