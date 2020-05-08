Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

Other series have also paused races in response to the coronavirus outbreak, as large public gatherings will inevitably increase the risk of transmission between hosts.

As series react to the ever-changing effects of the evolving COVID-19 situation, this page will be updated with cancellations and postponements should any more be forthcoming.

When will the 2020 Formula 1 season begin?

As the coronavirus outbreak is widely regarded to have originated in the city of Wuhan, the Chinese Grand Prix was swiftly postponed in the interests of public health.

The Australian Grand Prix was cancelled on the Friday of its race weekend, after a McLaren team member had tested positive for coronavirus. Seven further members of the F1 paddock were also tested, but their results were found to be negative.

Since then, several other races have been postponed, while Monaco and French Grands Prix won't take place at all this year.

The 2020 F1 season is now likely to start in Austria on July 5, possibly with a pair of races at the Red Bull Ring, before further rounds in Europe through to September.

The championship is then planning to visit Asia and the Americas, before concluding in the Gulf countries of Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in December. Liberty Media says it is still confident of hosting 15-18 races this season.

Confirmed postponements/cancellations:

Australian Grand Prix - Albert Park - 15 March (cancelled)

Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir - 22 March

Vietnam Grand Prix - Hanoi - 5 April

Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai - 19 April

Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort - 3 May

Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona - 10 May

Monaco Grand Prix - Monte Carlo - 24 May (cancelled)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku - 7 June

Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal - 14 June

French Grand Prix - 28 June (cancelled)

These postponements also affect the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships, which are on F1's support bill. A start date for either series is yet to be determined.

When will the 2020 MotoGP season begin?

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

A week before the Qatar MotoGP season opener, tightened quarantine restrictions on Italian travellers gave promoter Dorna Sports no choice but to scrap the race, despite its hopes to get all the personnel needed to start the race into the country on a charter flight from Nice.

As more countries reacted to the COVID-19 situation, MotoGP's second, third and fourth rounds in Thailand, America and Argentina were all postponed and rescheduled for later in the year.

However, the worsening situation in Europe meant the following races at Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello and Barcelona were postponed with no new dates given, while the next three events at Sachsenring, Assen and KymiRing were cancelled altogether, leaving the Czech GP at Brno on August 9 as the earliest the season could start.

However, on May 7 it was confirmed that Dorna had struck an agreement to hold the opening two rounds of the season at Jerez behind closed doors in late July on consecutive weekends, subject to approval from the Spanish government.

A calendar of between 10-12 European races is being planned, with the potential for flyaway races to be added to the end of this should conditions allow.

Latest 2020 MotoGP calendar:

Date Event Venue March 8 Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail May 17 France - postponed, no new date Le Mans May 31 Italy - postponed, no new date Mugello June 7 Catalunya - postponed, no new date Barcelona July 19 Spain - subject to approval Jerez July 26 Andalusia - subject to approval Jerez August 9 Czech Republic Brno August 16 Austria Red Bull Ring August 30 Great Britain Silverstone September 13 San Marino Misano September 27 Aragon Motorland Aragon October 4 Thailand Buriram October 18 Japan Motegi October 25 Australia Phillip Island November 1 Malaysia Sepang November 15 GP of the Americas COTA November 22 Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo November 29 Valencia Ricardo Tormo

What is happening in NASCAR?

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Valvoline Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Kroger Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR tried desperately to continue its current season as planned by staging its Atlanta race and Homestead-Miami event behind closed doors.

But, as the United States government finally declared COVID-19 a national emergency, these plans have been scuppered. On March 16, NASCAR announced a suspension of its season through May 3, adding five more races to its confirmed list of postponements. A month later, they called off what was supposed to be the inaugural night race at Martinsville Speedway.

At the end of April, NASCAR finally released plans to go back racing on May 17 with a revised schedule that included one-day shows, midweek races and fans barred from attending. This would include four races in just ten days at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Revised schedule:

