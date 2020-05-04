Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
20 May
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

COVID-19 could impact UK racing for two to three years – Palmer

shares
comments
COVID-19 could impact UK racing for two to three years – Palmer
By:
May 4, 2020, 7:53 PM

Motorsport in the United Kingdom could take two to three years to fully recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to circuit operating magnate and ex-F1 driver Jonathan Palmer.

Motorsport UK – the governing body for the sport in the UK – announced in March that no sanctioned events would take place until May, before then extending that to the end of June due to the UK's lockdown following the spread of COVID-19.

Palmer, who is chief executive of MotorSport Vision which operates five circuits in the UK – Brands Hatch, Donington Park, Snetterton, Cadwell Park and Oulton Park – believes the fallout could last for a number of years and that it's imperative to keep costs down once track action resumes.

"I think there's going to be an onus on all of us involved in UK motorsport to do the most we can to retain the customers we've got," he said. "I don't see much prospect of growing the sport for the next two or three years, I think it's going to be very difficult.

"I think largely we've got to be focusing on retaining what we have, getting people coming back and particularly driving costs out of it again. I think never will costs be more important than for the next two or three years. My hunch is I think it will take probably three years before most people get back to 2019 levels of affluence."

Read Also:

MSV has already placed 807 of its 848 employees on furlough with potential redundancies likely to take place in the coming months, and strict cost control measures are in place to ensure the survival of the business.

"Literally not even £10 is spent without my personal approval, we're in a massive lockdown with cost control," added Palmer. "We're reviewing all costs, I've even got every circuit reporting each week what we're spending on electricity, it's getting down to microscopic detail really."

Palmer is hopeful that track days and testing can resume “towards the end of May, certainly by June” with the company already putting procedures in place to ensure that those attending can do so safely. This will include an online registration process and video briefing amongst other changes, which will “be more efficient, practical and more convenient for customers”.

"The next stage [after track days] I think will be closed-door club motor racing, when clubs are essentially renting the circuits from us and we'll be putting in procedures for that," said Palmer. "We’re liaising closely with Motorsport UK on procedures too, to make sure that national racing can continue safely. Motorsport UK have said no permits until the end of June, which I think will be a sensible starting point. I can see club racing starting, and we are planning this way, from the start of July. 

"Clearly all of these [dates] are subject to change in government legislation but we do all know that legislation changes will happen, there will be a relaxation of lockdown. It's just a question of how much, how fast and those are things which we just don't know yet."

Related video

Next article
Mexico GP venue to become temporary hospital

Previous article

Mexico GP venue to become temporary hospital
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC , General
Author Stefan Mackley

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars in dialogue with embattled backer

2
IndyCar

Button, Alonso, Johnson may all race third McLaren SP IndyCar

40m
3
Formula 1

F1 is ready to start but we’re bound to hit a glitch – Brown

4
General

COVID-19 could impact UK racing for two to three years – Palmer

10m
5
Esports

First celebrities locked in for Supercars race

Latest videos

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K 04:07
General

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed 26:09
General

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed 25:15
General

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed

Latest news

COVID-19 could impact UK racing for two to three years – Palmer
Misc

COVID-19 could impact UK racing for two to three years – Palmer

Mexico GP venue to become temporary hospital
Misc

Mexico GP venue to become temporary hospital

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'
Misc

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

FIA warns series not to engage in "turf wars"
Misc

FIA warns series not to engage in "turf wars"

Motorsport to resume in the Northern Territory
Misc

Motorsport to resume in the Northern Territory

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.